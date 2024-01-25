MyFBAPrep and Blenders Eyewear Announce Strategic Partnership to Fuel Hypergrowth

Leading eCommerce Fulfillment Network to Manage Amazon Marketplace Logistics for Rapidly Growing Eyewear Brand

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep , a leading e-commerce warehouse and fulfillment network, announced today a strategic partnership with Blenders Eyewear, a rapidly growing eyewear company known for its quality sunglasses with bold designs and colorways. This partnership is set to bolster Blenders' logistics capabilities, further boosting its hypergrowth trajectory. Effective immediately, MyFBAPrep will begin onboarding Blenders into its warehouse network.

Under this partnership, MyFBAPrep will provide Blenders with cutting-edge warehousing solutions powered by its SaaS platform Preptopia™, including marketplace order fulfillment services, and logistical support tailored to their unique needs. This collaboration will empower Blenders Eyewear to focus on product innovation, marketing, and expanding their market reach.

"We're excited to partner with Blenders and support its incredible momentum with our best-in-class Amazon capabilities," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "Blenders has taken America by storm, and we look forward to helping their accelerating demand with our leading marketplace prep and logistics services. We believe we will be a valuable asset to Blenders as they continue their impressive journey. "

MyFBAPrep specializes in providing e-commerce businesses with state-of-the-art warehousing, order fulfillment, and logistical support across all channels, allowing brands like Blenders to streamline their supply chain and focus on scaling their business.

"We've seen our marketplace sales on Amazon explode with the rest of our business. We're excited to partner with MyFBAPrep to help us scale and support our Amazon presence," said Michael Villa, Director of Operations for Blenders Eyewear. "This partnership will enable Blenders fans everywhere to have immediate access to our catalog of eyewear on Amazon."

The MyFBAPrep warehousing and logistics suite of services includes omnichannel ecommerce channel management including Amazon 1P and 3P (FBA); DTC fulfillment with nationwide 1-2 day shipping; retail replenishment (B2B) including Walmart, Target, Amazon, and grocery; storage; cold chain services; reverse logistics; domestic trucking; container drayage; and value-added services (VAS) including kitting, bundling, assembly and more.

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network for enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers and aggregators. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools, and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. Operating in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom, the company provides FBA Prep and marketplace automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

