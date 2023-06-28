MyFBAPrep Expands eCommerce Warehouse Network to More Than 100 Warehouses & 85-Million-Square-Feet of Global Warehouse Space

News provided by

MyFBAPrep

28 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Network Reach Extends to Entire US with 1-2 Day Shipping & Adds Key International Markets Including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe & Canada

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep, an eCommerce warehouse and logistics network, announced today that it has added an additional 70-million-square-feet of warehouse space to its existing network, bringing the total to 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space globally. The expansion brings the network to over 100 warehouses and a presence in key international markets including Mexico, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. 

Continue Reading

The additions add depth to MyFBAPrep's warehouse network, which is strategically located in major metros and allows merchants to leverage a comprehensive suite of eCommerce logistics solutions at a global scale. This suite of logistics and warehousing services includes Amazon 1P and 3P (FBA); DTC fulfillment with nationwide 1-2 day shipping; retail replenishment (B2B) including Walmart, Target, Amazon and grocery; storage; cold chain services; reverse logistics; domestic trucking; container drayage; and value-added services (VAS) including kitting, bundling, assembly and more.

"Our expansion gives MyFBAPrep clients a competitive advantage with one-stop shopping at strategically located warehouses, cutting down on expensive trucking and transit times. With our network and our comprehensive service offerings, we really have a powerful full-service logistics stack," said Tom Wicky, Co-founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "From port to porch, leveraging our proprietary SaaS-based technology, Preptopia™, and our leading white-glove customer service, we are positioned to help virtually any brand or marketplace seller."

Complementing its already robust network in the U.S. as well as in various countries across Europe, MyFBAPrep's recent expansion also brings access to key new warehouses in the following international cities:

  • Toronto, Ontario (Canada)
  • Brantford, Ontario (Canada)
  • Montreal, Quebec (Canada)
  • Chilliwack, British Columbia (Canada)
  • Wrexham, Wales (United Kingdom)
  • Ipswitch, England (United Kingdom)
  • Preston, England (United Kingdom)
  • Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany)
  • Manzanillo, Colima (Mexico)
  • Guadalajara, Jalisco (Mexico)
  • Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas (Mexico)
  • Altamira, Tamaulipas (Mexico)
  • Monterrey, Nuevo León (Mexico)
  • San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí (Mexico)
  • Heroica Veracruz, Veracruz (Mexico)
  • Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán (Mexico)
  • Mexico City, Mexico (Mexico)

Recently recognized ninth on the Inc Regionals 2023: Southeast list of fastest-growing companies, MyFBAPrep has had exponential growth since its inception in 2018, achieving more than an 8,000% growth percentage over the past three years. Like AirBnB connects travelers with vacant properties, MyFBAPrep matches top-tier eCommerce sellers with warehouses that can pick, pack and ship their products worldwide.

For more information about MyFBAPrep, visit MyFBAPrep.com. Be sure to subscribe to the weekly "Seller Insights" newsletter and follow @MyFBAPrep on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

About MyFBAPrep
MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse network and logistics provider for Amazon aggregators, enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of operating warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia™, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools, and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. The company provides FBA Prep automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

For more information, contact:

Courtney Dennis
Director of Corporate Communications
[email protected]
619-952-1856

SOURCE MyFBAPrep

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.