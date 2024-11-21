MyFBAPrep Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List For Second Consecutive Year

Five-Star Customer Service & Bolstering of Enterprise-Level Client Roster Fuel Company's Success

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep , a leading eCommerce logistics and fulfillment company, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list for the second consecutive year. The prestigious award showcases the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

Ranking No. 264 with a three-year growth rate of 438%, MyFBAPrep has been on a tremendous growth trajectory since its inception. In the last year, the company has nearly doubled its client roster of enterprise-level clients, all while raising the bar for white-glove customer service within the eCommerce logistics industry. Offering a worldwide fulfillment network including more than 85 million square feet of warehouse space across 100 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Europe, MyFBAPrep specializes in end-to-end logistics, including Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, B2B retail distribution, and marketplace-specific logistics support.

"We're honored to be recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the second year running," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "This achievement highlights the strategic growth MyFBAPrep has achieved by delivering innovative logistics solutions and consistently raising the bar on white-glove customer service. Our team's relentless dedication to solving complex challenges for our clients has fueled our success, and this recognition validates our role as a leader in the eCommerce logistics space. We remain committed to driving measurable impact for our partners and expanding our footprint globally."

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and median growth rate of 460%.

MyFBAPrep previously ranked #20 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2023.

For more information or to see the full 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, visit https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/fast500-winners.html .

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network for enterprise-level brands, merchants and Amazon sellers. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia™, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools, and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. Operating in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom, the company provides FBA Prep and marketplace automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

