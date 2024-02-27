MyFBAPrep Named to "Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast List" for Second-Consecutive Year

Company Lands at No. 24 with 711% Growth

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep , a leading eCommerce warehouse and fulfillment network, today announced it was named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 "Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast List" for the second consecutive year. Landing in the No. 24 spot, the South Florida-based company attributes its 711% two-year revenue growth to its recent warehouse network expansion to more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space and offering a level of white-glove customer service that is unparalleled in the eCommerce logistics industry.

Now in its fourth year, the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"Landing in the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list for a second-consecutive year is an amazing accomplishment for our team," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "The eCommerce logistics industry has been on a rollercoaster ride the last few years and we're blessed to have a strong customer base that we can help navigate through the ups and downs. Our team has skillfully guided our customers through all of their logistics needs from Amazon FBA Prep to direct-to-consumer fulfillment and everything in between. We appreciate the validation of our hard work from Inc. and look forward to building on this momentum through 2024 and beyond."

The companies that made the Southeast list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network for enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers and aggregators. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools, and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. Operating in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom, the company provides FBA Prep and marketplace automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

