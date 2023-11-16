MyFBAPrep Receives Syracuse University's Inaugural 'CUSE50 Alumni Entrepreneur Award

Award Marks Fastest Growing Businesses Led By Syracuse Alumni

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep, a leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network, announced today it received Syracuse University's inaugural 'CUSE50 Alumni Entrepreneur Award, which recognizes the 50 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by Syracuse Alumni.

With two out of its three co-founders being Syracuse alumni, the Orange-led company ranked among the Top Ten awardees, landing at #6 on the inaugural list. MyFBAPrep has seen hypergrowth over the past year as its mission to change the face of eCommerce logistics, coupled with its unwavering commitment to white-glove customer service, has propelled the company to new heights. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia™, MyFBAPrep's warehouse network includes more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square feet of warehouse space globally.

"My time at Syracuse was pivotal in shaping my entrepreneurial drive and mindset. To see my passion for innovation and startups land in the history books at Syracuse with the inaugural 'CUSE50 award program is a full-circle, surreal moment in my career," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "Syracuse is hallowed grounds for business and I've had the pleasure of working with several fellow Syracuse alumni, including another MyFBAPrep Co-Founder, Taylor Smits, on my career journey. The deeply rooted Orange connection has opened doors to collaborations, partnerships, and investment opportunities that have allowed our business to soar."

Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep, graduated from the Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs in 1993 and studied economics with a focus on liberal arts. Taylor Smits, Co-Founder and Chief Supply Chain Officer, graduated from the Whitman School of Management in 2009 and studied business administration, management and operations.

The company's ranking was revealed during an on-campus event on Thursday, Oct. 9, followed by the 'CUSE50 Summit on Friday, Oct. 10, where students, faculty, staff and alumni convened for a series of interactive panel discussions and breakout sessions.

For more information about MyFBAPrep, visit MyFBAPrep.com. Be sure to subscribe to the weekly "Seller Insights" newsletter and follow @MyFBAPrep on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About MyFBAPrep
MyFBAPrep is a leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network serving enterprise-level brands, and top omnichannel-marketplace sellers. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services and operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom. The company has been recognized as #44 on Inc. 5000 2023 (#1 in Logistics & Transportation); #20 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ (#1 in Logistics & Transportation); and #1 on South Florida Business Journal's "Fast 50" 2023. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

