myFC in Joint Development Project for LAMINA REX With Gränges AB

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- myFC will enter into a new development project with Gränges AB. The objective for the joint development project is to prototype myFC's next generation reactor and thermal management system for the LAMINA REX system.

The scope for the joint project is the fuel generation system for the LAMINA REX. More specifically, the work will focus on developing a liquid cooling solution for the next generation of myFC's fuel reactor. The project comprises design, manufacturing and testing of prototypes. The work will be carried out by staff from both companies in a project that is expected to last until at least mid-2020.

"Gränges' expertise in thermal management systems is hard to beat, and they are a strong partner in the work to increase technology readiness level and integrate our LAMINA REX system in battery electric vehicles. We are proud to be their partner, and look forward to this cooperation," says Pouya H. Moud, Head of Development for LAMINA REX at myFC.

Gränges is a leading global supplier of rolled aluminum products for heat exchanger applications and other niche markets. In materials for brazed heat exchangers Gränges is the global leader with a market share of approximately 20 per cent.

LAMINA REX is a fuel cell-based range extender which may as much as double the range of mid-size electric vehicles by enabling on-board hydrogen generation.

This information is information that myFC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:50 CET on 11 March 2019.

