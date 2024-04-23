MyFitnessPal Announces Tools and Content to Support the Health and Wellness of Members on GLP-1 Medications

No. 1 nutrition and food tracking app launches support for medication logging, and a comprehensive GLP-1 Nutrition Plan to mitigate side effects and maximize nutrient intake

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyFitnessPal , the number one global food and nutrition tracking app, introduced a variety of new tools and content developed to support the health and wellness of their members on GLP-1 medications (e.g., Mounjaro®, Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Zepbound™ ) to ensure they are offered a holistic approach that optimizes success. In addition to tracking their weight loss, the new updates and tools offered by MyFitnessPal empower members to develop and maintain consistency and proper nutrition while on these medications. Members will have access to a library of exercise videos to help maintain muscle, along with encouragement to eat and log high quality, nutrient-dense food to support the development of consistency and lasting healthy behaviors.

"Conscious behavioral and nutrition changes are a critical component for people on GLP-1 medications to enable sustainable health improvements for the long-term," said Dr. Danielle Belardo, founder of Precision Preventive Cardiology and member of MyFitnessPal's Scientific Advisory Council. "Staying consistent with medications is step one, but focusing on good quality nutrition while on GLP-1s is a critical part of the patient journey - and tracking helps them stay aware of that."

Along with medication tracking, MyFitnessPal launched a free recipe collection and in-app Nutrition Plan developed by their team of registered dietitians with the guidance of MyFitnessPal's Scientific Advisory Council . MyFitnessPal built the free in-app plan in response to a survey2 that found 34% of the people say they would benefit from regular updates or content about GLP-1 medications as related to nutrition. The free in-app plan will be available to all MyFitnessPal users and is rooted in how to approach eating to avoid malnutrition and muscle loss, which can sometimes occur while on GLP-1s.

Each day, MyFitnessPal members enrolled in the GLP-1 plan will:

Learn what to eat to mitigate side effects and maximize nutrient intake

Complete daily check-ins to reflect on patterns and progress

Read daily bite-sized lessons to understand the importance of nutrition during periods of rapid weight loss

Receive daily tips to optimize how they eat, sleep, and move

"The weight loss industry is rapidly evolving with GLP-1 medications at the forefront, but still little is known about the nutritional guidelines and wellness recommendations this cohort of patients should be following," says Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, Founder and Lead Dietitian at Maya Feller Nutrition and MyFitnessPal Scientific Advisory Council Member. "My biggest concern is that patients are accessing these medications without additional guidance on nutrition, exercise, mental health, or any other lifestyle changes that should be considered when taking a prescription medication. My patients who are on GLP-1 medications see the best success when they track their food and meet their protein, fiber, and hydration needs, helping to curb side effects, malnutrition, and the loss of muscle mass."

MyFitnessPal users taking GLP-1 medications for weight loss can also use the app to keep track of their hydration levels throughout the day, and engage in discussions on the MyFitnessPal community forums with members who share their experiences and leverage one another for additional support.

"At MyFitnessPal, we believe that good nutrition is central to health. In a recent survey we conducted of over 1,000 people in the general population, those who tracked their food alongside GLP-1 medication reported that they were more likely to reach their weight goals than those who did not track," says Mike Fisher, MyFitnessPal Chief Executive Officer. "There's a real opportunity and need to provide free nutrition guidance and content to educate a growing population of people accessing GLP-1 medications for weight loss so they have long-term, sustainable outcomes."

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app for free via the App Store or Google Play .

1,2 Survey fielded by MyFitnessPal in January 2024 with 2000 people aged 18-64 across the United States.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals, especially weight management. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to improve their health by tracking their food, recording exercise activity, and logging their weight. As one of the world's most trusted resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation and a sense of progress. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, more than 50 workout routines and exercise demos, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

SOURCE MyFitnessPal