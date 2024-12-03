MyFitnessPal Distributes Over 1.4 Million Premium Memberships to America's Most At-Risk Populations and Underserved Communities

Through the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health Initiative, MyFitnessPal surpasses its commitment to offer 1 million Premium memberships by 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the no. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, announced today that it has exceeded its commitment to the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, delivering 1,420,775 free Premium memberships to Americans most at-risk for diet-related diseases. The initiative aims to improve access to nutrition education for underserved communities, including communities of color, low-income families, and rural Americans. By offering free Premium memberships, MyFitnessPal provides essential tools like nutrition tracking for weight management, personalized health insights, and educational resources to foster behavior change and support healthier lifestyles.

"Surpassing our original goal highlights the incredible impact that a shared commitment to public health can achieve," says Mike Fisher, MyFitnessPal Chief Executive Officer. "At MyFitnessPal, we believe you can improve your health and reach your goals through better food choices, and this accomplishment reflects our dedication to empowering individuals and communities with the tools they need to build habits for a happier, healthier life."

The American Diabetes Association was a key beneficiary of the free premium memberships which will be used to bolster their Education Recognition Programs. These programs provide the framework for effective delivery of quality diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) through the National Standards of DSMES.

"This collaboration with MyFitnessPal is instrumental in expanding access to essential diabetes self-management education for individuals across the country," says Dr. Nuha El Sayed, MD, MMSc, Senior Vice President, Health Care Improvement, American Diabetes Association. "With 1.3 million MyFitnessPal Premium memberships, we can support the participants from our Education Recognition Programs by helping them gain valuable insights about their nutrition which is particularly important in diabetes care. The initiative supports our mission to deliver high-quality nutrition education and empowers people living with diabetes with the tools they need for improved health outcomes."

Additional recipients included organizations dedicated to health advocacy and education, such as the American Liver Foundation, Auburn Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program, Coastal Family Health Center, Mom's Advocate & Maternal Advisor (M.A.M.A), NC State University, Saint Barnabas Hospital Center for Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen, WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease and Urban Clinic of Atlanta.

