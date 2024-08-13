MyFitnessPal Partners with Medmate, Offering Australians Additional Health & Wellness Support While on GLP-1 Medications

The strategic partnership prioritizes behavior change through food and nutrition tracking in conjunction with the usage of GLP-1 medications to encourage sustainable weight loss outcomes

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyFitnessPal , the no. 1 global food and nutrition tracking app, announced a first of its kind strategic partnership in Australia with Medmate , a virtual care platform, to further support Australians on their journey to achieve long-term sustainable health outcomes. This groundbreaking partnership aims to measure and monitor the efficacy of combining GLP-1 medications for weight loss and nutrition tracking with MyFitnessPal for more sustainable results. Members will be encouraged to log their food to ensure they are meeting their basic nutritional needs, including tracking their protein to ward against muscle loss, and to log their medications for compliance. This opportunity emphasizes how leveraging technology and clinical expertise can enhance health outcomes for Australians.

Medmate is the first telehealth clinic to partner with MyFitnessPal, offering a comprehensive weight management solution inclusive of leveraging tracking to encourage sustainable behavior change. "Since the launch of our clinician led weight management program, our members have utilized MyFitnessPal to ensure they are meeting their daily nutritional needs––something that can be quite difficult for a majority of patients," says Dr. Ganesh Naidoo, General Practitioner and Medmate Co-Founder & CEO. "We're thrilled to officially partner and evaluate the real-world impact and benefits of nutritional behavior change with MyFitnessPal while on a clinical treatment, and how it can positively impact the health outcomes of the Australian population."

Australians participating in Medmate's clinician-led weight management program will gain access to a variety of tools and content that were recently developed by MyFitnessPal's registered dietitians and Scientific Advisory Council to support its members on GLP-1 medications. With MyFitnessPal's in-app GLP-1 Nutrition Plan and Recipe Collection, Medmate members will learn to optimize success through a holistic approach that can help address the risk of malnutrition and muscle loss, which can sometimes occur with GLP-1 usage. In addition to tracking weight, weight loss, food, and medications, members will also have access to a library of exercise videos to help maintain muscle and receive encouragement to log high-quality, nutrient-dense food within the plan.

"As GLP-1 medications become more widely available, we must underscore the importance of exploring how sustainable behavior change can be enabled through nutrition tracking," says Mike Fisher, MyFitnessPal Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnership with Medmate represents an exciting opportunity to better understand the practical implications and effectiveness of a comprehensive approach to weight loss that combines nutrition tracking with MyFitnessPal and GLP-1 medications."

Medmate members will receive a free 1-year premium subscription to MyFitnessPal, valued at $79.99. For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com , blog.myfitnesspal.com , or download the app for free via the App Store or Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 250 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

About Medmate

Medmate is a trusted telehealth platform serving over 200,000 Australians. Developed in collaboration with doctors, pharmacists, and consumers, Medmate is staffed by a national network of Australian registered doctors, including General Practitioners and specialist weight management clinicians. Offering a virtual-first approach, Medmate has expanded its footprint across Australia, making it easier and safer for patients to access on-demand medication and healthcare. This expansion has reduced avoidable hospital visits and improved health outcomes nationwide. Medmate remains committed to the global fight against obesity, providing affordable and comprehensive care to patients everywhere.

