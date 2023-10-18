MyFitnessPal Teams Up with adidas to Offer Premium Subscriptions to adiClub Members

MyFitnessPal

18 Oct, 2023

No. 1 nutrition and food tracking app offers adidas' adiClub members the opportunity to redeem adiClub points for access to Premium subscriptions to enhance their athletic performance through nutrition tracking

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyFitnessPal announced a collaboration with adidas, a leading global sports brand, to show athletes how nutrition is at the core of performance and recovery. Now, members of the adidas' membership program, adiClub, in the United States and United Kingdom can redeem their adiClub points for MyFitnessPal Premium to support them in optimizing their athletic performance through tracking, while providing them with the tools they need to level-up their athletic performance.

"Whether you're training for a marathon or any other athletic event, it's important to understand the role nutrition plays in reaching your goals," said MyFitnessPal Chief Marketing Officer, Katie Keil. "Having the right balance of protein and carbs, hydrating enough during and after training, and eating foods like walnuts which are rich in Omega 3s and support muscle recovery, are all keys to enhancing performance."

According to a study conducted by MyFitnessPal, 43% of people surveyed are worried about not getting enough calories to fuel their workouts and get the results they want, and of those who reported tracking their calories, 80% report that tracking their calories or nutritional intake positively impacted their workout performance or training. Through this collaboration, adiClub members are empowered to make healthy nutrition choices that fuel and strengthen their bodies to drive peak performance.

"Tracking your nutritional intake is like having a playbook for your body. It's part of unlocking your full potential as an athlete, helping you fine-tune your performance on and off the field. We are excited to be collaborating with MyFitnessPal to give our adiClub members access to a range of tools that help them become better athletes," says Nikolaus Maass, VP Digital Revenue Development.

adiClub members can redeem either a 3-month or a 1-year subscription to MyFitnessPal's Premium offering based on the amount of points they have in their balance. The reward is accessible through the adidas app, Offer is subject to terms and conditions available at redemption.

About MyFitnessPal
MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 18 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 50 workout routines, 80 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on FacebookInstagramLinkedInTikTok and Twitter.

About adidas
adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 22.5 billion in 2022.

