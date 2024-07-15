MyFitnessPal Unveils Its 2024 Summer Release

No. 1 nutrition and food tracking app announces new features and updates designed to empower members to achieve their health goals

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal, the no. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced its 2024 Summer Release, a variety of new features and updates designed to help nurture behavior change and help users reach their goals faster and more easily. By bringing awareness to habits, providing valuable insights, inspiring motivations, and celebrating progress - all while making tracking easier for members - MyFitnessPal enhances its offering for both free and Premium members. All MyFitnessPal members can now access:

Progress Bar

Best Match foods which are individually created and verified by MyFitnessPal Registered Dietitians, giving members a simple way to choose the most accurate and complete search result for commonly logged foods.

foods which are individually created and verified by MyFitnessPal Registered Dietitians, giving members a simple way to choose the most accurate and complete search result for commonly logged foods. Food Group Insights , a feature that brings more awareness to a member's food intake by providing them with an overview of the number of foods they logged in a week categorized by food groups. Food groups include: fruits, vegetables, sweets and snacks, alcohol, and proteins.

, a feature that brings more awareness to a member's food intake by providing them with an overview of the number of foods they logged in a week categorized by food groups. Food groups include: fruits, vegetables, sweets and snacks, alcohol, and proteins. Real-time progress tracking and nutrition feedback with Progress Bar , supporting members in establishing healthy habits that highlight priority nutrients to help them meet their unique goals.

, supporting members in establishing healthy habits that highlight priority nutrients to help them meet their unique goals. Visual celebrations that help members stay motivated throughout their health journey! Streaks unlock visual celebrations when a member is consistent with tracking, while Weight Loss Celebrations are designed to keep members motivated and make their progress feel rewarding when they reach significant milestones.

Along with the newly added free features, Premium members can access additional features, designed to streamline further tracking.

Meal Scan leverages artificial intelligence to identify the food items in a photo and instantly match them to the foods in MyFitnessPal's extensive database. The improved Meal Scan now includes a search function, allowing members to log food items without leaving the experience.

leverages artificial intelligence to identify the food items in a photo and instantly match them to the foods in MyFitnessPal's extensive database. The improved Meal Scan now includes a search function, allowing members to log food items without leaving the experience. For members engaging in meal prep or for those who prefer to plan ahead, Multi-Day Logging enables members to log the same food on multiple days, all in one entry.

"Our Summer Release introduces new functionality that marries cutting-edge technology with evidence-based methods to help our members achieve their goals," explains Tim Holley, MyFitnessPal Chief Product Officer. "These new features and updates demonstrate our commitment to giving our members the tools they need to foster healthy behavior change."

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app for free via the App Store or Google Play.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 250 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 19 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

