MyFloodInsurance.com Offers New Platform to Compare, Quote and Purchase Flood Insurance Policies

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MyFloodInsurance.com website has gone live for consumers and agents to quote, compare and purchase flood insurance policies from multiple flood insurance companies, as well as from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) administered by FEMA. The free, one-stop site is aimed at giving users the ability to research and select from competitive flood insurance rates and customized coverages to help best protect their property in the event of flood damage.

Aurora Technologies developed the website to assist the self-reliant consumer, as well as support insurance agents in securing flood coverage. Through MyFloodInsurance.com, property owners complete three simple steps to generate flood coverage quotes from the NFIP and various private insurance offerings in less than one minute. Insurance agents are given credentialed access to discover and write flood policies from several top-rated private flood companies and one of the largest providers of NFIP policies, all of which are represented in the same portal. The selection of flood coverage plans the website offers for consumers and agents to evaluate will depend on the geographic location of the property.

"MyFloodInsurance.com was created to serve the flood insurance market in response to the demand for comparison shopping and digital self-service tools that have emerged in other segments of the insurance industry," said Amanda Bryant of Aurora Technologies. "We believe that facilitating access to flood insurance products and plans will encourage more consumers to purchase such essential protection for any property, anywhere."

According to the Insurance Information Institute , only 15% of homeowners in the U.S. have flood insurance coverage. Yet, FEMA data shows that all 50 states and 99% of U.S. counties have experienced some form of flooding disaster in recent years.

"The flood insurance industry has grown with the availability of private offerings to complement the scope of NFIP, which continues to provide much-needed coverage to millions of Americans," added Bryant. "Our goal with MyFloodInsurance.com is to provide direct access to different policy options and give more consumers the opportunity to purchase this valuable protection on their own or through their trusted insurance agent."

