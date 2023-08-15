MyForexFunds wins big at the Global Brand Awards

MyForexFunds has won the 'Fastest Growing Proprietary Trading Platform, Global' for the year 2023

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prestigious Global Brand Awards, a revered yearly occasion orchestrated by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the United Kingdom, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries, all the while ensuring that readers are abreast of pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Amidst this distinguished exhibition of accomplishment, MyForexFunds has taken a leading position, undergoing a comprehensive evaluation by an external evaluation agency. MyForexFunds underwent a thorough assessment encompassing various criteria, including customer service, customer satisfaction, innovative digital strategies, strategic affiliations, and new business advancement.

Commenting on MyForexFunds winning the awards, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "Congratulations to MyForexFunds for their remarkable achievement as the Fastest Growing Proprietary Trading Platform on a global scale. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to empowering traders worldwide. We, at Global Brands Magazine, applaud their outstanding efforts and contributions to the financial industry, setting new standards for growth and success."

Commenting on winning the awards, Murtuza Kazmi, Chairman, and CEO of MyForexFunds commented, "MyForexFunds strives to be the standard of excellence in all we do. We're pleased that another external organization has recognized MyForexFunds for our services. This award underlines our establishment as a world-leading prop trading firm and fuels our passion to work even harder for our continuous development, where our traders' success is listed first."

About MyForexFunds

MyForexFunds, a leading Forex Prop Trading Firm, is committed to empowering traders in the FOREX, CFDs, and commodities markets, enabling them to achieve greater profitability, self-sustainability, and expertise in their trading pursuits.

At the heart of MyForexFunds lies a deep sense of community and mutual growth. The company warmly embraces all traders, affectionately referring to them as the MFF Family, irrespective of whether they have joined their programs or not. This inclusive approach fosters open dialogue, collaboration, and unwavering support as traders embark on their path to becoming proficient professionals.

The primary mission of MyForexFunds is to support individuals in their trading endeavors, providing them with the necessary tools and guidance to excel in their financial journey. With a dedicated team of over 300 staff worldwide and serving more than 2000 customers, daily, from across the globe, MyForexFunds has solidified its position as a market leader.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The magazine covers a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It is targeted towards business executives and marketing professionals, offering insights and analysis on brand building and management. With over 9.5 million monthly visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is one of the most esteemed online magazines globally. The magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, boasting over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of the world's leading brands. These awards honour brands across various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and more. The aim is to showcase best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement while providing recognition and exposure for the winning brands. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Awards 2023, please click on the following link:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Checkout these social media shout outs from the links below:

Facebook: https://rebrand.ly/xqjn3ry

Linkedin: https://rebrand.ly/n7813ik

Instagram: https://rebrand.ly/b3cgd9v

Twitter: https://rebrand.ly/7b1a2f

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080309/4043105/GBM_AWARDS_2023_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited