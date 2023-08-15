MyForexFunds wins big at the Global Brand Awards

News provided by

Global Brands Publications Limited

15 Aug, 2023, 04:00 ET

MyForexFunds has won the 'Fastest Growing Proprietary Trading Platform, Global' for the year 2023

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prestigious Global Brand Awards, a revered yearly occasion orchestrated by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) in the United Kingdom, strives to honour worldwide brands that distinguish themselves across diverse industries, all the while ensuring that readers are abreast of pivotal trends in the realm of branding. Amidst this distinguished exhibition of accomplishment, MyForexFunds has taken a leading position, undergoing a comprehensive evaluation by an external evaluation agency. MyForexFunds underwent a thorough assessment encompassing various criteria, including customer service, customer satisfaction, innovative digital strategies, strategic affiliations, and new business advancement.

Commenting on MyForexFunds winning the awards, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "Congratulations to MyForexFunds for their remarkable achievement as the Fastest Growing Proprietary Trading Platform on a global scale. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to empowering traders worldwide. We, at Global Brands Magazine, applaud their outstanding efforts and contributions to the financial industry, setting new standards for growth and success."

Commenting on winning the awards, Murtuza Kazmi, Chairman, and CEO of MyForexFunds commented, "MyForexFunds strives to be the standard of excellence in all we do. We're pleased that another external organization has recognized MyForexFunds for our services. This award underlines our establishment as a world-leading prop trading firm and fuels our passion to work even harder for our continuous development, where our traders' success is listed first."

About MyForexFunds

MyForexFunds, a leading Forex Prop Trading Firm, is committed to empowering traders in the FOREX, CFDs, and commodities markets, enabling them to achieve greater profitability, self-sustainability, and expertise in their trading pursuits.

At the heart of MyForexFunds lies a deep sense of community and mutual growth. The company warmly embraces all traders, affectionately referring to them as the MFF Family, irrespective of whether they have joined their programs or not. This inclusive approach fosters open dialogue, collaboration, and unwavering support as traders embark on their path to becoming proficient professionals.

The primary mission of MyForexFunds is to support individuals in their trading endeavors, providing them with the necessary tools and guidance to excel in their financial journey. With a dedicated team of over 300 staff worldwide and serving more than 2000 customers, daily, from across the globe, MyForexFunds has solidified its position as a market leader. 

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The magazine covers a wide range of industries, including fashion, beauty, technology, and more. It is targeted towards business executives and marketing professionals, offering insights and analysis on brand building and management. With over 9.5 million monthly visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is one of the most esteemed online magazines globally. The magazine also maintains a strong presence on social media, boasting over 20k+ Facebook likes, 10k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 3k+ LinkedIn followers.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of the world's leading brands. These awards honour brands across various categories, including innovation, sustainability, customer experience, and more. The aim is to showcase best practices in branding, marketing, and customer engagement while providing recognition and exposure for the winning brands. To learn more about the awards, please visit the Brand Awards Winners section on the GBM website.

To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Awards 2023, please click on the following link:
https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/

Checkout these social media shout outs from the links below:
Facebook: https://rebrand.ly/xqjn3ry
Linkedin: https://rebrand.ly/n7813ik
Instagram: https://rebrand.ly/b3cgd9v
Twitter: https://rebrand.ly/7b1a2f

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080309/4043105/GBM_AWARDS_2023_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited

Also from this source

Access Bank Mozambique named Best Banking Brand at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

OCB wins big at the 10th edition of Global Brand Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.