MY.GAMES Announces 33% Revenue Increase in Q3

MOSCOW, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global gaming brand MY.GAMES has announced an increase in revenue of 33% YoY in Q3 of 2020 to $145mn USD (RUB 10.672bn ) with MY.GAMES accounting for 40% of Mail.ru Group's quarterly revenue. The US, Germany and Japan remain the company's top 3 international markets. The number of players reached 740 million globally, with a 6% increase QoQ.

Mobile titles performed above expectations in the USA across all mobile platforms. New players and monthly active users in the USA increased by 10% QoQ, in part due to the solid performance of new flagship project, Grand Hotel Mania. The game reached 4 million installations in just three months, after its release and entered the top games in the MY.GAMES portfolio. Zero City performed well in the USA with the number of new users rising 107% QoQ.

Around 90% of MY.GAMES revenue was generated through own IP vs licensed titles, with mobile products accounting for 75% of revenue. War Robots (Pixonic studio) reached a new milestone of 177mn in downloads. War Robots Remastered, a remastered edition of the original, was launched in October and featured during the Apple Event in September. Left to Survive (Whalekit studio) reached 27mn downloads and entered the top three highest-grossing mobile shooters in September among the FPS genre in the United States. Another title from this studio, Warface: Global Operations, launched a PvE campaign in September and reached 12m downloads since its launch in January.

"Despite the lifting of global COVID-19 lockdowns in June and people making the most of the summer, we have still seen steady growth throughout Q3," said MY.GAMES CEO Vasiliy Maguryan. "Our recent consolidation of Deus Craft is an important step on our path as a global gaming brand. We will continue to invest in our business through 2020 and beyond, delivering strong growth across all of our titles."

PC and console growth was led by multi-platform franchise, Warface. Still one of the top three revenue generators for the company, the Warface franchise launched a new premium B2P tactical first-person shooter in May and has since been localized for the Middle Eastern Market, while the Nintendo Switch version has amassed 3.3 million players since its launch in February.

PC title Conqueror's Blade has reached 2.7 million players in Q3 with monthly revenue around $1 million and was successfully launched in Turkey in August. Free-to-play MMO Skyforge will come to Nintendo Switch in Q4 to become MY.GAMES's second Switch title.

"Despite the current global situation, we continue to provide quality games and services to our loyal players. Our new mobile titles have been very popular with our players, as has the remastered edition of the mobile classic War Robots. We will maintain this positive trend in Q4 with the highly anticipated launch of Skyforge on Nintendo Switch and continuing steady growth of Conqueror's Blade," Maguryan concluded.

About MY.GAMES

MY.GAMES is an international gaming brand (part of Mail.ru Group) and a leading Eastern European online entertainment company. MY.GAMES is composed of 11 regional offices in Russia, Europe and the US, 13 development studios, and over 1,800 employees. MY.GAMES creates titles for the PC, consoles, and mobile devices. The company operates over 80 projects, with more than 150 titles in its portfolio, including War Robots, Hustle Castle, Left to Survive, Skyforge, and Allods Online. MY.GAMES portfolio includes renowned titles like Warface, ArcheAge, Perfect World, Revelation Online, Conqueror's Blade, Lost Ark, and more. About 740 million players have registered within MY.GAMES titles. The company also develops its media, operates the MY.GAMES Store platform, has a dedicated investment division (MGVC), supports gaming and esports services, and much more.

