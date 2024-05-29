myGemma's Fifth Avenue Showroom Launches

A New Luxury Resale Shopping Experience in Midtown-Manhattan

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC based luxury resale brand, myGemma has launched their new and exclusive Manhattan showroom. Located at their headquarters, the midtown showroom is open "by-appointment only" for a private, luxury shopping and selling experience.

Here customers can shop the website in person: browse authenticated designer goods from brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Rolex, Cartier, Louis Vuitton and more. They can also enjoy drinks, expert guidance and even host a shopping party with friends (and earn a percentage of what they spend). They can also sell their luxury items (or trade in for store credit).

"Having a physical location [showroom] for customers to see the product in-person before purchasing is a natural extension of our online and livestream shopping offerings, without entering the quagmire of physical retail." comments Andrew Brown, CEO.

In addition to private client appointments, the New York showroom will host trunk shows and private shopping events with the brand's retailer, concierge and marketplace partners.

The company is known for a consumer-centric sales strategy that focuses on listing their products not only on myGemma.com, but on more than 25+ other multi-brand retailers and marketplaces. Including FarFetch, Bloomingdales, 1stDibs or eBay, to name but a few. The showroom is the brand's "natural next step to connecting online and offline for a more effective purchase journey," says Brown.

Downtown Showroom Coming in 2025

The midtown showroom is merely a pre-cursor to myGemma's plans over the next year or so, which includes a purpose-built downtown showroom.

"In 2023, we created a dedicated livestreaming team, which has seen great success. Our new New York showroom takes us one step further into "omnichannel". This showroom is just a taste of the myGemma experience as we work towards launching a downtown showroom location in 2025." according to Brown.

About myGemma

myGemma opens the door to a world of luxury: from hard-to-find watches to timeless quilted flap bags. Giving a new lease of life to pre-owned accessories, we are the sustainable destination for limited edition pieces and coveted classics at prices to love, with guaranteed authenticity.

Based in NYC on Manhattan's infamous Fifth Avenue, myGemma also has an international office in London. Our team of experts reaches all corners of the world to bring you the best of luxury from both past and present.

