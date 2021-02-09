MyGeorgia Credit Union Selects the FLEX-Integrated Digital Onboarding Platform to Engage New Members From the Start

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Onboarding, Inc. today announced that MyGeorgia Credit Union has selected its fully automated digital engagement platform to better engage with new members from the start of their relationship. The Digital Onboarding platform is integrated with the FLEX core processing system, enabling the credit union to trigger personalized member communications and automatically track performance.

MyGeorgia Credit Union had relied on letters, notecards, brochures, emails, and its website to build relationships with new members. The onboarding process was expensive and ineffective. The Digital Banking Report showed that 25 to 40 percent of new checking accounts are closed within the first year. Driving early engagement is the key to building long-lasting relationships.

"We are laser-focused on building and nurturing our member relationships, and we are investing in innovation to succeed in this mission," said Lorie H. McGovern, Executive Vice President, MyGeorgia Credit Union. "By enabling MyGeorgia Credit Union to deliver personalized digital journeys that are specific to members interests and needs, the Digital Onboarding platform with its FLEX integration fits perfectly into our growth strategy and will help us operate more efficiently."

A Total Expert survey published by The Financial Brand showed that 65% of bank and credit union marketers surveyed said they do not leverage institution data often enough to target and personalize customer and member communications.

"Forward-thinking credit unions appreciate the power of highly personalized digital communication," said Ted Brown, CEO, Digital Onboarding, Inc. "With the Digital Onboarding platform and FLEX integration, MyGeorgia Credit Union can engage and satisfy members from the moment they join."

About MyGeorgia Credit Union

Launched in 1971 as HALLCO Community Credit Union, the newly branded MyGeorgia Credit Union is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of banking products and services with branch locations in Gainesville, Oakwood, Flowery Branch, Cleveland, Homer, Clayton and Clarkesville in Northeast Georgia. Unlike a traditional bank, MyGeorgia is a not-for-profit organization owned by its members and directed by a voluntary board of directors that establishes and reviews policy. Accounts are insured up to $250,000 through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U. S. government agency. As a community-chartered credit union, membership is available to individuals who live or work in Dawson, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, White, Banks, Habersham, and Rabun Counties, as well as their immediate family members. With a name that reflects its members' ownership, MyGeorgia Credit Union is proud to serve the financial needs of more than 17,000 members and growing with the mission of Helping People Afford Life™. To learn more, please visit www.mygacu.com.

About Digital Onboarding Inc.

‍Digital Onboarding Inc. is a SaaS technology that offers a fully automated digital engagement platform that is built for financial services. The platform enables banks, credit unions, credit card companies, and investment management firms to create personalized emails, texts, and step-by-step digital guides to optimize customer lifecycle communications at every stage.

