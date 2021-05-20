myGwork's WorkPride conference returns with 50 events across 5 days

In June 2020, WorkPride attracted 18,000 attendees over five days. The conference, convened at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic offered moments for networking and discussion, centring the ongoing necessity of workplace equality and inclusion even as the world adapted to working from home.

For 2021, WorkPride expands its offering to 50 events across five days, and will bring together LGBTQ+ professionals, diversity and inclusion specialists and inclusive employers for panels, training, digital-social events and more. With LGBTQ+ professionals and inclusion specialists from around the world, WorkPride 2021 will offer comprehensive insights into what businesses and professionals have learned over the past year, as well as looking ahead at how they're preparing to enter physical offices and workplaces again.

EY, the global professional services provider, has joined as Headline Sponsor of WorkPride for a second year.

Adrien Gaubert, CMO and co-founder of myGwork, says: "The world has continued to change in ways we couldn't have imagined, and our job at myGwork is to ensure LGBTQ+ professionals have the skills, resources and networks they need to keep working and keep effecting change. As LGBTQ+ professionals and inclusive employers navigate the reopening of the world, WorkPride will in many ways prepare us all to enter back into workplaces committed to inclusion and diversity."

Pierre Gaubert, CEO and co-founder of myGwork, says: "WorkPride is a vital resource for LGBTQ+ communities and inclusive employers and we feel encouraged by last year's attendance and the subsequent feedback. If LGBTQ+ professionals are disproportionately impacted by Covid-19, then our communities need more and more dedicated resources and support. WorkPride is a brilliant opportunity for inclusive employers to acknowledge the tremendous role LGBTQ+ professionals play in all industries and we look forward to another successful year."

EY's Global Unity Leader Moriaki Kida, says: "EY's LGBT+ community is a strong and vibrant part of our diverse global organisation, and a beacon for D&I teams overall. We are committed to fostering an environment where all are valued for their uniqueness and where everyone feels a sense of belonging at EY. This is why I'm delighted that EY Unity UK&I is once again sponsoring WorkPride to promote workplace equality and inclusion."

As can be expected from myGwork, sessions include expansive and nuanced conversations about inclusion, mental and emotional health, and allyship in the workplace, as well as sessions on upskilling and what it means to be an LGBTQ+ person in business in 2021 amid a fast-changing world and workplace.



WorkPride 2021 Programme



Monday, June 14 – Inclusiveness

Tuesday, June 15 – LGBTQ+ Networks and ERGs

Wednesday, June 16 – Skill Sets

Thursday, June 17 – LGBTQ+ in Business

Friday, June 18 – Mental Health and Well-being

If you wish to take part in WorkPride, please contact myGwork.



About myGwork

myGwork is the global business community for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and advocates for workplace equality. Since 2014, myGwork has empowered over 380,000 LGBTQ+ professionals and students from around the world, by offering a safe space for individuals to network with members of the LGBTQ+ community, connect with inclusive employers, find job opportunities, gain access to industry mentors and role models, attend professional events and more.

About WorkPride



WorkPride is a five-day series of events for professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. Each year, WorkPride welcomes thousands of virtual attendees from around the globe to network, share best practices and learn strategies to help create workspaces inclusive of all sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.



mygwork.com



https://www.mygwork.com/en/work-pride-2021

Contact:



[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515323/WorkPride_myGwork.jpg

SOURCE myGwork