MyHealthAngel Partners With Birdsong to Provide Live Interactive Content

MyHealthAngel brings live experiential programming to the Birdsong Tablet

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthAngel , a platform that specializes in live interactive online events geared to the interests of older adults, has partnered with Birdsong to seamlessly integrate live experiential events and programming for Birdsong Tablet and Birdsong App users. Users can join a professional tour guide on a live walk through an Italian city, for instance.

The Birdsong Tablet was developed after a research study in 2015 at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay proved that simplified digital technology and curated content improves life and brain health for older adults. The study was conducted among residents from The Hoy, Westminster-Canterbury's skilled nursing center, with Eastern Virginia Medical School and Virginia Wesleyan University and the project received the 2016 National Excellence in Research and Education Award from LeadingAge.

The partnership between MyHealthAngel and Birdsong will provide live interactive content further enhancing the Birdsong Tablet content and physical and mental wellbeing of its users.

Ben Unkle, Birdsong CEO said, "We are thrilled to be offering even more interactive content to users of the Birdsong Tablet. Our research indicates our tablets significantly improve the quality of life and psychological well-being of seniors, and we know more live events and content will be captivating."

David Stein, COO and CoFounder of MyHealthAngel commented, "Adding MyHealthAngel content to the Birdsong Tablet will deliver the most valuable and engaging content to the Birdsong Tablet meeting the individuals needs exactly where they are."

Birdsong is dedicated to creating the best technology experience for older adults and adding additional live events will allow their members to engage and connect with others in real time, helping to prevent social isolation. The Birdsong Tablet currently offers over 8,000 pieces of content.

About MyHealthAngel

MyHealthAngel is a tech-enabled marketing company specializing in delivering innovative customer acquisition and retention solutions to the U.S. Senior Adult Medicare markets. Founded in 2019 and based in Delray Beach, FL, MyHealthAngel is providing experiences, resources, education, and social connections that enable older adults to live life to the fullest. For more information, visit MyHealthAngel.com

