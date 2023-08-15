MyHealthAngel Ranks No. 253 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MyHealthAngel ranks 12th in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthAngel ranked no. 253 on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies. Each year The Inc. 5000 lists the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. based on their revenue growth rate. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"MyHealthAngel is honored to be recognized in this year's Inc. 5000 list and to be placed in the top 500 companies as one of America's fastest-growing private companies," says Daniel Feldman, co-founder and CEO. "After years of dedicated efforts from our team, it is a huge accomplishment to see MyHealthAngel as part of this distinguished list."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating different challenges over the past few years. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"MyHealthAngel has established itself as a leader in the Medicare marketing industry. As we  venture into new lines of revenue we are confident the opportunity for growth in Medicare is only going to expand," says David Stein, co-founder and COO. "Given our vast experience working with the Medicare population, it became evident that Older Adults are lacking essential tools and resources to age in place and remain socially connected. This led to the creation of the MyHealthAngel Community, our virtual platform focused on health and wellness, that aims to mitigate social isolation and loneliness and inspires our members to live their best lives."

About MyHealthAngel
MyHealthAngel is a tech-enabled marketing company specializing in delivering innovative customer acquisition and retention solutions to the U.S. Senior Adult Medicare markets. Founded in 2019 and based in Delray Beach, FL, MyHealthAngel is providing experiences, resources, education, and social connections that enable older adults to live life to the fullest. For more information, visit MyHealthAngel.com

