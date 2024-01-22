MyHealthAngel Takes Lead in Meeting CMS Health Equity Standards and Elevating Seniors' Digital Literacy

MyHealthAngel introduces new series of programming to align with CMS health equity requirements and enhance access to digital health information

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthAngel , an online platform for seniors to connect and engage, is proud to announce its commitment to the new CMS Framework for Health Equity, placing a strong emphasis on digital literacy. In an era where technology plays a crucial role in healthcare, MyHealthAngel recognizes the importance of ensuring older adults have the necessary skills to navigate the evolving digital landscape.

Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are now required to showcase initiatives that enhance digital health literacy. In response, MyHealthAngel launched a comprehensive initiative focused on seniors' digital literacy. MyHealthAngel has been hosting a successful monthly Technical Assistance Hour, providing a welcoming space for seniors to seek assistance with any technology-related queries bridging the gap between older adults and rapidly advancing technology.

MyHealthAngel is excited to offer a new series of programming designed to delve into various aspects of digital health literacy. This programming will cover essential topics such as using online patient portals, navigating health apps, and maintaining online security in the digital world. The goal is to empower seniors with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed decisions about their health and well-being in the digital age.

"At MyHealthAngel, we understand the critical role that digital literacy plays in ensuring health equity, especially for our senior population. With the new CMS Framework guiding our initiatives, we are excited to expand our efforts in promoting digital health literacy among older adults," said Dan Feldman, CEO and Co-Founder at MyHealthAngel.

The series of programming aims to create an inclusive environment where seniors can learn, connect with others, and stay engaged in an ever-evolving technological landscape. MyHealthAngel invites the community to join in this initiative, supporting the mission to empower seniors with the digital skills needed to thrive in today's healthcare landscape.

About MyHealthAngel

MyHealthAngel is a tech-enabled marketing company specializing in delivering innovative customer acquisition and retention solutions to the U.S. Senior Adult Medicare markets. Founded in 2019 and based in Delray Beach, FL, MyHealthAngel provides experiences, resources, education, and social connections that enable older adults to live life to the fullest. For more information, visit MyHealthAngel.com

MyHealthAngel PR Contact:

Paige Jadyn

[email protected]

SOURCE MyHealthAngel