MyHealthDirect Names Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., to its Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Jaewon Ryu, an experienced healthcare leader, to our Board of Directors," said Tom Cox, CEO of MyHealthDirect. "He brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in helping us fulfill our mission to make it easy for patients to access the care they need."

"I am excited to become a part of MyHealthDirect's board, especially at a time when technology and processes are changing the nature of patient care," said Dr. Ryu. "MyHealthDirect's digital care coordination solutions are empowering millions of patients to receive the right care at the right time, while helping healthcare organizations improve business operations and patient satisfaction."

Dr. Ryu currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Geisinger Health, an integrated healthcare system consisting of 13 hospital campuses, 2,500 employed providers, a health plan with 580,000 members, and serving more than 3 million residents across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He was also recently appointed to a 3-year term on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC).

A Diplomate of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Ryu previously served as President of Integrated Care Delivery for Humana, where he was responsible for Humana's owned and joint ventured care delivery practices. Prior to Humana, he held various leadership roles at the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, Kaiser Permanente, and in government at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and as a White House Fellow at the Department of Veteran Affairs. He was also a practicing corporate healthcare attorney in the Los Angeles office of the firm McDermott, Will & Emery.

Dr. Ryu earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University and his medical and law degrees from The University of Chicago. He completed his internship and residency training in emergency medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

About MyHealthDirect

MyHealthDirect, the leading provider of digital care coordination solutions, digitally empowers care networks to meet patient needs across all access channels: on the web, in the call center, and in provider offices. MyHealthDirect serves both payers and providers, helping guide patients to the right care. With data-driven, consultative services, MyHealthDirect enables healthcare organizations to improve costs, outcomes, satisfaction and quality scores and, ultimately, the bottom line. To learn more, visit myhealthdirect.com.

