MyHealthTeam Expands Into Spanish-Language Patient Social Networks With Launch of myHIVteam en español

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MyHealthTeam, creator of the largest and fastest-growing social networks for people facing chronic health conditions, proudly announced the launch of myHIVteam in Spanish. This initiative marks a significant milestone in improving health equity, accessibility, and outcomes. The new patient community, informed by the successful launch and growth of the English-language version of myHIVteam eight years ago, was designed with input from hundreds of Spanish-speaking HIV patients in the United States. It's tailored to the specific needs, cultures, and lived experiences of the Hispanic American community.

88% of the Spanish-speaking patients surveyed preferred to read about HIV in Spanish. Post this MyHealthTeam launched myHIVteam en españole (https://es.myhivteam.com/) to make it easy to find medically-reviewed information, support, and a community of people who share the same HIV diagnosis — all in the Spanish language.

To read this press release in Spanish, please visit: https://myhealthteam.com/recent-news/myhealthteam-se-expande-a-las-redes-sociales-hispanohablantes-con-el-lanzamiento-de-myhivteam-en-espanol/

Due to genetics, access, and social determinants of health, many minority ethnic groups in the U.S. are at increased risk of developing certain medical conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2022, Hispanic Americans accounted for 32 percent of HIV diagnoses in the U.S. In fact, reports indicate that Hispanic men and women are two and three times more likely than their non-Hispanic counterparts, respectively, to die from HIV infection. With 42 million Americans speaking Spanish in their homes (up from 28 million in 2000), there is a fast-growing demand for medical information and support in Spanish.

MyHealthTeam conducted a survey — in English and Spanish — of patients who self-reported an HIV diagnosis. It found that 75 percent of those surveyed in Spanish were not fluent in English. Spanish-speaking people with HIV reported that it was twice as hard to find reliable HIV information in Spanish, their preferred language. The study also found that:

Of Spanish-speaking patients, 88 percent prefer to read about HIV in Spanish.

Spanish speakers reported increased feelings of loneliness and isolation — 59 percent of Spanish-speaking respondents felt "alone or isolated" compared to 41 percent of their English-speaking counterparts.

— 59 percent of Spanish-speaking respondents felt "alone or isolated" compared to 41 percent of their English-speaking counterparts. 41 percent said access to testing and treatment is limited, compared to 19 percent for English speakers.

compared to 19 percent for English speakers. Nearly 4 out of 5 (79 percent) said treatment is unaffordable, compared to 2 out of 5 (41 percent) for English-speaking patients.

MyHealthTeam created its new network, myHIVteam en español ( es.myHIVteam.com ), with these findings in mind. The site provides a fully immersive experience with medically reviewed articles in Spanish and content that goes beyond simple language translation; articles are written for Spanish-speaking audiences, reflecting distinct cultures and colloquialisms. The new site makes it easy to find information, support, and a community of people who share the same HIV diagnosis — all in Spanish. It includes the following:

Medically approved articles written in Spanish covering symptoms, testing, treatments, and combating HIV stigma specific to the Hispanic community Insights and education on treatments and how to obtain financial assistance Guidance on working with a care team and how to talk with doctors, a partner, family, or friends

covering symptoms, testing, treatments, and combating HIV stigma specific to the Hispanic community Your HIV community, your language: fully translated community engagement support for English- and Spanish-speaking members. This capability is exciting for all members, as it offers Spanish speakers an opportunity to build relationships with members who don't speak Spanish and vice versa.

The English-language social network for people with HIV, myHIVteam , launched in 2016 and remains one of MyHealthTeam's most active communities, with over 1 million online conversations and questions from people living with an HIV diagnosis. After noticing a growing volume of comments, posts, and profiles in Spanish, MyHealthTeam saw the need for a Spanish-language version of the network.

"The Spanish-speaking patient population in America is vast and underserved, particularly in HIV," explained Eric Peacock, CEO and co-founder of MyHealthTeam. "Through reaching patients where they are, in the language they are most comfortable with, we can help thousands more people with HIV live long and healthy lives. I anticipate many more pharma partners making this kind of investment serving the Latino population because it expands the market of patients on treatment while also improving health equity and outcomes."

MyHealthTeam is marketing and advertising in Spanish to create awareness and drive audience acquisition in Hispanic communities. This includes targeted ads through Telemundo and other channels.

HIV is one of several conditions that disproportionately affect the U.S. Hispanic population. MyHealthTeam anticipates building future patient networks in Spanish.

About MyHealthTeam

MyHealthTeam believes that if you are diagnosed with a rare disease or chronic condition, it should be easy to find the people, support, and medically approved information you need to best manage your condition. Millions of people regularly visit one of the 60 condition-based communities by MyHealthTeam, from Alzheimer's to vitiligo, covering all therapeutic areas and many rare conditions in between. Visit MyHealthTeam for a complete list of conditions served. MyHealthTeam social networks and knowledge centers are actively used in 13 countries.

