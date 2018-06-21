MyHealthTeams Launches "MS & Cognition" Resource Center to Educate Multiple Sclerosis Patients about Brain Health

The inspiration for "MS & Cognition" came from a research study the two companies conducted among registered members of MyMSTeam. The study identified "cognitive problems" as one of the top five symptoms that affects day-to-day life for people living with MS, and further research among MyMSTeam members revealed that 49% of those surveyed actually started experiencing cognitive dysfunction before they were diagnosed with MS.

"Educating people within the context of a social network where they're already seeking trusted information and authentic connection is a powerful way to engage patients," said Eric Peacock, co-founder and CEO of MyHealthTeams. "Biogen is a long-time leader in innovating not only new therapies but also new approaches to patient engagement. This resource center is a great example of that."

Featured content within the "MS & Cognition" Resource Center includes:

"There is a real knowledge gap about the impact MS has on cognitive functioning and when symptoms start," said Terrie Livingston, Senior Director of US Medical Affairs at Biogen. "By helping people understand why they may be experiencing memory loss or having problems multitasking or concentrating, we can help them address the issue sooner -- which is hugely beneficial."

MyMSTeam has attracted more than 100,000 registered members since its debut in 2013. In addition to the web, MyMSTeam and the new "MS & Cognition" Resource Center are available via native mobile app for both iOS and Android. Members rely on the social network for information, resources and support from others who are also living with MS.

About MyHealthTeams

MyHealthTeams believes that if you are diagnosed with a chronic condition, it should be easy to find and connect with others like you. MyHealthTeams creates social networks for people living with a chronic health condition. More than 1.4 million people have joined one of the company's 29 highly engaged communities focusing on the following conditions: Crohn's and colitis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, fibromyalgia, pulmonary hypertension, spondylitis, eczema, hyperhidrosis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, irritable bowel syndrome, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, hemophilia, depression, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, COPD, chronic pain, migraines, food allergies, obesity, HIV, PCOS, endometriosis, breast cancer and autism. MyHealthTeams' social networks are available in eight countries.

