MyHealthTeams Raises $9.44 Million in Financing Round Led By Strategic Investor UCB

"Today's healthcare consumer relies on a broad ecosystem for information and support, and MyHealthTeams' social networks play an important role," said Taco van Tiel, Head of Axial Spondyloarthritis at UCB. "UCB has successfully partnered with MyHealthTeams to create patient engagement programs that close gaps in knowledge and care. Our investment reflects our ambition to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases. UCB works with stakeholders like MyHealthTeams to address the unmet needs of these patients and bring them differentiated solutions that make a meaningful difference in their lives."

Recent milestones for MyHealthTeams include:

2 million registered members who actively share information, resources, lifehacks and emotional support via MyHealthTeams' web and mobile apps;

who actively share information, resources, lifehacks and emotional support via MyHealthTeams' web and mobile apps; 33 social networks that feature relevant, objective information about specific chronic health conditions;

that feature relevant, objective information about specific chronic health conditions; Expansion into 13 English-speaking countries, building a global network of patients facing chronic conditions;

building a global network of patients facing chronic conditions; Partnerships with 9 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies and 19 other biopharma and healthcare companies that share MyHealthTeams' focus on addressing unmet patient needs;

and 19 other biopharma and healthcare companies that share MyHealthTeams' focus on addressing unmet patient needs; Introduction of Smart Recommendations that personalize patient education and transform patient activation by leveraging natural language processing and machine learning technologies;

that personalize patient education and transform patient activation by leveraging natural language processing and machine learning technologies; Enhanced operational footprint , with the recent opening of MyHealthTeams' office in Sacramento ;

, with the recent opening of MyHealthTeams' office in ; Team growth , including the hire of Christian Pran as EVP Partnerships; and

, including the hire of as EVP Partnerships; and Expansion of partner integration opportunities spanning patient education and activation, media solutions, patient research and insights, and clinical trials.

"Improving health outcomes requires thinking beyond the pill and operating beyond the doctor's office," said Eric Peacock, cofounder and CEO of MyHealthTeams. "Living with a chronic health condition is a daily reality for nearly half the people in the world, and our social networks empower members to find information and support to help them better manage their conditions. This financing will help accelerate and amplify that impact for millions of people."

This financing brings total investment in MyHealthTeams to $26.84 million, building on the company's Seed and Series A1, A2 and A3 rounds. Existing investors including Adams Street Partners, Qiming US Ventures, CVS Health, The Westly Group, HealthTech Capital and 500 Startups also participated.

About UCB

UCB , Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With 7,500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.6 billion in 2018. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

About MyHealthTeams

MyHealthTeams believes that if you are diagnosed with a chronic condition, it should be easy to find and connect with others like you. MyHealthTeams creates social networks for people living with a chronic health condition. Millions of people have joined one of the company's 33 highly engaged communities focusing on the following conditions: Crohn's and colitis, multiple sclerosis, lupus, fibromyalgia, pulmonary hypertension, spondylitis, eczema, myeloma, hyperhidrosis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, leukemia, lymphoma, irritable bowel syndrome, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, epilepsy, hemophilia, hidradenitis suppurative, depression, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, COPD, chronic pain, migraines, food allergies, obesity, HIV, PCOS, endometriosis, breast cancer and autism. MyHealthTeams' social networks are available in 13 countries.

