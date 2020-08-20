MyHEAT Offers Contactless Customer Engagement Using Interactive Building Energy Maps, Maintaining Momentum for Efficiency Programs and Utility Partners

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "In 2020, we have all faced many challenges, affecting every industry - but with that, have come new opportunities," said Darren Jones, CEO at MyHEAT. "MyHEAT is proud to support the energy program goals of our partner organizations throughout these unprecedented times. Our interactive energy maps, which provide contactless customer engagement, have allowed for continued energy program momentum, providing opportunities for economic recovery and emissions reduction."

HEAT Maps are personalized, visual representations of energy loss occurring in a building. They are presented on a private, interactive platform giving energy consumers the tools to investigate their energy loss like never before and then connect with local resources.

In partnership with Google, MyHEAT has launched a new SOLAR Maps platform - an interactive tool leveraging Project Sunroof data to give building owners across the world the ability to see their solar potential. The first city launched in early June, with the City of Edmonton offering an engaging experience for residents that shows financial and environmental benefits, and provides easy access to local solar energy incentives.

MyHEAT has also continued to expand its HEAT Maps platform to utility partners throughout North America. A new partnership with Saint John Energy will allow homeowners in New Brunswick to see their personalized heat loss details. Similarly, a partnership with National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation will also bring the innovative solution to residential customers in New York state as part of a pilot project. Through both privately-offered platforms, users will be able to visualize and compare areas of heat loss in their home and then connect with local rebate programs and other resources to help them save money and energy.

Additionally, MyHEAT continues to partner with cities to help reach environmental goals. A new partnership with ClimateActionWR will enhance Waterloo Region's efforts to mitigate climate change as they aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. The platform, launching in late summer, will connect building owners in the pilot area with rebate information and resources to reduce their carbon footprint.

