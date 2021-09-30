MyHotels® Receives Final Accreditation Officially Recognized as Approved Umrah Online Travel Agency (Umrah OTA) from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHotels® (https://www.myhotels.sa/) announced it had received final approval from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia to serve as an official Umrah OTA. MyHotels® is a Saudi leading online travel agency revolutionizing the world of travel and tourism by using an integrated multi-service platform to enable customers to make international tourist reservations at premium prices. MyHotels® provides a wide variety of services, including accommodations (hotels, villas, apartments); transportation (air, bus, car, transfers, etc.); individualized package tours and vacation providers, and Umrah Services. B2B and B2C customers can learn more about Umrah travel packages by visiting: MyHotels® Umrah (https://umrah.myhotels.sa/agentlogin.aspx).

Maqam Logo

"We are happy and proud to receive this official designation," said Emad Alabbas, CEO of MyHotels®. "We have invested a lot and still investing in developing the infrastructure of the MyHotels® to deliver the fastest Umrah platform possible, and we expand our partnership in Umrah hotels reservations and the Umrah transportation reservation sectors and offering these discounts directly to our partners via our platform. This will be allowing our partners to avoid the stress of commissions targets and incentives policies, letting our partners focusing on their core business."

MyHotels® Umrah Packages

B2C Umrah : Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for individuals allows them to enter Saudi Arabia . The package includes hotels in Makkah City and/or Madinah City, transportation, and ground services, including medical insurance from Saudi Umrah Operators.

: Issues an immediate electronic Umrah e-Visa for individuals allows them to enter . The package includes hotels in City and/or City, transportation, and ground services, including medical insurance from Saudi Umrah Operators. B2B Umrah: Provides Umrah booking services to the Saudi Umrah Operators and their external agents by enabling them to book Makkah and Madinah hotels/accommodations, transportation/transfers and generating instantly a BRN ID so they can issue Umrah Visas for groups via access with Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA).

About MyHotels®

Founded in Saudi Arabia in January 2016, headquartered in Makkah, MyHotels® is an Online Travel Agency - OTA "worldwide travel services," accommodations reservations, and other travel-related services for both online and offline in both lines B2B and B2C clients. By leveraging positive relationships across the industry, MyHotels® can offer travel packages through affiliates and partnerships, giving customers direct pricing and significant savings from a wide variety of hotels, hotel apartments, villas and hostels. Covering more than 1,000,000 accommodations/properties across 80,000 destinations worldwide, MyHotels® is a recognized and trusted global travel brand. Learn more at: www.MyHotels.SA.

Media Contact:

Emad Alabbas, CEO

www.MyHotels.SA

+96611501881 & +966920033025

[email protected]

