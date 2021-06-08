MyHouseDeals to Launch New Comparable Sales Service On-Demand

"Comps are the most reliable way to determine a real estate property's market value." Tweet this

MyHouseDeals will introduce this new functionality in June to members of the popular platform, fulfilling the growing demand for property analytics. Comps are the most reliable way to determine a property's market value because it uses data from recently sold properties locally to determine the home value. That means investors are getting up-to-the-moment information for how much the market is willing to pay for a property like the one they are considering buying. For any property where data is available, whether on MyHouseDeals or otherwise, a comprehensive comps report will be available for on-demand ordering. Each report includes recent comps activity, neighborhood data and trends to assess sales activity, and a TrueValue estimate and confidence index based on current market conditions.

Comps are so valuable because they give an investor a timely and accurate snapshot of how much the market is willing to pay for a property that is similar to the one the investor is considering purchasing. It's an essential part of the process and analogous to getting a second opinion. Having an accurate idea of the profit potential of a property before any commitments are made is smart business. This is especially true now, when values have seen rapid growth and certain areas are still catching up to changes brought about by the pandemic. MyHouseDeals is thrilled to offer this new capability so that investors nationwide can make more competitive offers and invest with more confidence.

About MyHouseDeals

Founded in 2005, MyHouseDeals is the premier online community for residential real estate investors, providing networking tools, on-demand training, and property lead generation, including access to wholesale real estate deals, motivated seller leads, and investor-ready foreclosures nationwide.

