MYHOUZ LAUNCHES REAL ESTATE PLATFORM TO EMPOWER HOMEBUYERS

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate service MyHouz is proud to announce the launch of its new home-buying platform, which is set to transform the fast-moving US real estate market. Combining a user-friendly interface with personalized support from licensed agents, MyHouz aims to save buyers money on their home purchases and make their home-buying experience more intuitive and rewarding than other leading real estate services.

With MyHouz , buyers can feel confident they have a knowledgeable ally in their corner to guide them to achieving their homeownership dreams, while keeping more money in their pockets. MyHouz lists the same homes as other real estate services and websites but goes one step further. Each buyer is matched with a dedicated representative who advocates for their interests at every stage.

With MyHouz, buyers can:

Find their ideal home with MyHouz search filters. View homes in person by coordinating directly with seller's agents. Make an offer and negotiate with the help of their dedicated MyHouz agent. Receive full representation from first offer through to final sale.

MyHouz's cutting-edge website streamlines this entire process, featuring powerful search tools that allow buyers to find homes matching their budget and criteria. When a buyer finds a property they like, in just a few clicks they receive all the information they need to easily schedule viewings at a convenient time and date.

MyHouz empowers buyers to lead the home touring process at their own pace, with agent support available to answer questions as needed. This approach allows buyers to prioritize homes they are most interested in and proceed with an offer when ready.

The offer process is also simplified. A buyer simply clicks the 'Make Offer' button, and their MyHouz agent guides them through every step, handling all the paperwork and negotiations to save them time and money on their home purchase.

MyHouz combines the bespoke support of a traditional dedicated agent, with a more convenient, online-first approach compared to other real estate sites and services. Interested buyers can start their journey by creating an account at myhouz.com, searching for homes using the platform's filters, and making an offer on their dream home.

