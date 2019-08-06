MyJane Announces National Expansion With First CBD Box

"When I met the team at CUDDLY, I knew our missions aligned," said Kim Kovacs, MyJane's Founder and President. "We both want our families – and that includes our four-legged kids – to enjoy optimal wellness. MyJane has earned a trusted reputation for curating a quality cannabis experience for women, and we hope to win the hearts of their pets, too."

The 'Time to Paws' gift box includes a variety of CBD products including sprays, drops and balms, to help pets and their owners relax. These could be used during anxious moments and grooming, or simply to help them feel their best. For pets, the box features products including Lavender Bath Bomb by Kush Queen and yummy CBD Pet Travel Spray.

"We're excited to work with MyJane and appreciate the importance the company places on pairing customers with the highest quality products," said Bridget Bowhay, CUDDLY's Director of Ecommerce Partnerships. "These specially curated CBD boxes are the perfect solution for our animal lovers, who are kind, thoughtful and dedicated to providing all-natural solutions for their pets."

About MyJane

Created by women for women, MyJane, a subsidiary of ManifestSeven, is a technology company and wellness community designed to empower women to feel better. Its mission is to demystify the cannabis experience for women through education and awareness and by offering the first premium, curated cannabis experience in a box - tailored to meet women's individual needs, meet the needs of their loved ones, and address their most-cited wellness concerns. To learn more and become a member, visit myjane.com.

About CUDDLY

CUDDLY is a for-good startup, supporting more than 1,300 non-profit animal shelters across the United States. The company seeks to help all animals find a healthy life and a loving home. Through CUDDLY, animal lovers can purchase and give in a modern, transparent way, via online shops, gift registries and donations. CUDDLY also provides business tools, namely fundraising, marketing, and a valuable community, to animal focused non-profits so that they can fulfil their potential and continue to do good. For more information, please visit CUDDLY.com.

