MyJane’s Now Available at Tangible™ Collective in Florida, Ohio and Washington States

"We are excited that people will be able to add the physical dimension to the beautiful MyJane experience, thanks to Tangible," said Helene Blanchette, President of MyJane. "Since the launch of MyJane in mid-2019, customers only had a digital view of the MyJane collection until they received their products at home. Now, guests will be able to feel the difference of our elegant brand and place their orders to be shipped across the country. We are proud to partner with Tangible, an innovative retail experience completed with a far-reaching digital presence."

Tangible's innovative retail experience features new and online-only brands, while also spotlighting upcoming businesses. Guests have the opportunity to explore and discover new products through the space's "try before you buy" concept.

"Tangible is a curated space with a consistent rotation of online brands, encouraging guests to experience items before they buy online," said Jennifer Moretti, Senior Vice President and Chief Activations Officer at Washington Prime Group. "We are enthusiastic to welcome MyJane to Tangible Collective, giving them a physical home, while offering our guests a range of diverse products."

MyJane focuses on building strong connections with guests and building trust through offering high-quality products while removing concerns of safety through a rigorous methodology of curation. If it's in a MyJane box, it's safe, genuine, and tested by independent, third-party labs. MyJane products are pure and free from pesticides or mold, toxic chemicals or heavy metals.

MyJane's Women Helping Women Live Better initiative is completed through the retail space's social support to International Sanctuary. Guests of MyJane are not just buying a beautifully curated gift box or products, they are helping a female survivor of human trafficking on the path to recovery. MyJane includes a piece of jewelry handcrafted by a survivor in each of the boxes and a percentage of sales is given to support the cause.

About MyJane

Created in 2019 by women for women, MyJane is a hemp wellness community designed to empower women to live better. Its mission is to normalize the CBD experience for women by offering the first premium, curated CBD experience in a box, tailored to meet women's individual needs and address their most-cited wellness concerns. MyJane, a ManifestSeven retail subsidiary, is headquartered in Irvine, California. Learn more at myjane.com. Follow along on social media on Facebook and Instagram at @MyJanesocial.

About Tangible Collective

Created in 2017 by retail REIT Washington Prime Group, Tangible Collective is a curated space with a consistent rotation of online brands, encouraging shoppers to explore and discover items before they buy online. Blending the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce experience, Tangible Collective is located at three town centers including Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus, Ohio, The Outlet Collection Seattle in Auburn, Washington, and WestShore Plaza in Tampa, Florida. Learn more about Tangible Collective and explore their unique selection of brands at www.tangiblecollective.com. Follow along on social media on Facebook and Instagram at @TangibleCollective.

