myKaarma Announces Winners of the 2026 Tech Video Grand Prix

Contest recognizes technicians for high-quality inspection videos that drive repair approvals and customer confidence

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma , a leading provider of end-to-end service lane technology solutions built to help franchise auto dealerships streamline service leads, operations and payments, enhance customer experience, and improve service efficiency, today announced the winners of its 2026 Tech Video Grand Prix. The contest celebrates technicians who demonstrate exceptional skill in communicating vehicle repair needs through clear, engaging and professional inspection videos.

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This year's competition drew submissions from technicians across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada. Technicians were encouraged to submit inspection videos that demonstrate clear communication, and help customers understand and confidently approve recommended repairs.

The five winners of the 2026 myKaarma Tech Video Grand Prix are:

Josh Arnold, Austin Subaru

AJ Forster, Suburban Ford Sterling Heights

Alec Martisauski, McGrath Kia of St. Charles

Christophe Secrist, Land Rover Denver

Gatlin Weidler, Mercedes-Benz of Greensboro

Elevating Communication in the Service Lane

The winning videos stood out for their clarity, consistency, and ability to effectively communicate repair needs to customers. Key characteristics included:

Introducing themselves and maintaining a professional, customer-friendly tone

Clearly showcasing areas of concern using visual inspection techniques

Explaining recommended repairs in a simple, understandable way

Reinforcing customer confidence through transparent, informative communication

Advancing Video Quality with AI

This year's contest follows myKaarma's launch of Tech Video Grader, a real-time AI solution built on its Collaborative Workflow AI (cwAI) framework. The tool helps standardize technician video quality across service departments, giving dealerships measurable insights into technician performance and communication effectiveness.

Celebrating Success

Each winner will receive a $500 Amazon gift card and will be featured on the myKaarma blog . These winning videos will also serve as benchmarks for effective technician video communication across dealership service departments.

"Our data continues to show a strong connection between high-quality technician videos and increased repair order value," said Ujj Nath, CEO of myKaarma. "When technicians clearly communicate their findings, customers are more comfortable approving the work. These winners set the standard for how video can be used to build trust and drive better service outcomes."

Discover the tools that powered these winning entries. Request a demo of myKaarma's Tech Video and ServiceCart ™ Premium Video MPI solutions.

About myKaarma

myKaarma is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that transform the after-sales service experience at automotive dealerships. Its integrated platform includes communications, appointment scheduling, payments, video inspections, and analytics tools used by thousands of dealers to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. For more information, visit mykaarma.com .

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE myKaarma