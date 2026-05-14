myKaarma Launches Partner Portal to Power Open Integration Ecosystem for Dealers and OEMs

This new platform eliminates integration barriers, giving developers and partners the power to instantly deploy next-generation tools that redefine speed, reliability, and the entire fixed ops experience.

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma , the leading customer interaction and payments platform for automotive dealerships, today shattered the status quo of integration complexity with the launch of its new Partner Portal, an absolute necessity for forging a truly open, flexible, and developer-centric ecosystem for dealers, OEMs, and technology partners.

As software innovation reaches breakneck speeds, the market demands a platform that not only enables unprecedented speed to market but also guarantees reliability and quality. The myKaarma Partner Portal is built for this new era, giving partners the power to innovate faster than ever while setting new, non-negotiable standards for dealer trust and performance.

The portal doesn't just simplify; it transforms how partners build, integrate, and scale. Providing instant access to a secure development sandbox, self-service API controls, transparent billing, and essential support, approved partners can accelerate development, guaranteeing superior performance, iron-clad security, and total consistency.

"Dealers today expect their technology partners to work together seamlessly," said Ujj Nath, CEO of myKaarma. "At the same time, innovation is happening faster than ever. With the launch of our Partner Portal, we're enabling partners to move quickly while ensuring everything built on myKaarma meets the level of quality and reliability our customers expect."

"The myKaarma Partner Portal has accelerated our ability to quickly ramp up development with myKaarma, consequently, we plan to get our integrated solution to customers faster than before," said Chris Hoke, CEO of VINCUE, a leading inventory management solution.

Built with both flexibility and governance in mind, the Partner Portal enables myKaarma to maintain rigorous standards for partner integrations while reducing friction in the development process. Partners can easily discover and activate APIs relevant to their use cases, test integrations in a dedicated sandbox environment, and manage their relationship with myKaarma through a centralized interface.

Later this year, myKaarma will expand the Partner Portal to allow dealers to submit and deploy their own internally developed solutions across their organizations – further extending the platform's flexibility and giving dealer groups more control over their technology stack.

"Partners don't want gatekeeping – they want clarity, speed, and the ability to build," said Matt Bateman, VP of Partnerships at myKaarma. "We designed the Partner Portal to remove friction from the process while still upholding the standards dealers expect. And as we open the door for dealer-developed solutions, we're taking another step toward a truly collaborative ecosystem."

The launch reinforces myKaarma's commitment to being both technology-forward and dealer-friendly – supporting the partners dealers already trust while enabling new innovation across the service lane.

The myKaarma Partner Portal is now available to approved partners. For more information or to apply for access, visit https://mykaarma.com/join-our-network/ .

About myKaarma

myKaarma is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that transform the after-sales service experience at automotive dealerships. Its integrated platform includes communications, appointment scheduling, payments, video inspections, and analytics tools used by thousands of dealers to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. For more information, visit mykaarma.com .

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE myKaarma