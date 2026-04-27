myKaarma Selected as Ford Dealer Technology Preferred Partner for Video Capability

Company continues to expand OEM partnerships while advancing next-generation integrations for dealerships

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma, a leading provider of end-to-end service lane technology solutions built to help franchise auto dealerships streamline service leads, operations and payments, enhance customer experience, and improve service efficiency, is now a Ford Dealer Technology Preferred Partner.

Ford's selected Video Check partners were chosen based on their technical alignment for multi-point inspection tools and compatibility with all Ford Commitment Program eligibility and data requirements.

myKaarma's best-in-class ServiceCart Premium Video MPI enables technicians to record inspection videos using mobile devices, allows service advisors to review and send those videos to customers via text or link, and empowers customers to approve repairs directly from their own devices.

Paired with its core Communications+, AI-powered Tech Video Grader, and embedded payments solutions, myKaarma delivers a modern, connected service experience that aligns with Ford's digital standards and enhances transparency, efficiency, and customer engagement across dealership service operations. These capabilities align with Ford's FCP eligibility criteria and support a seamless, high-quality service experience.

"Ford's Dealer Technology Partnership is focused on empowering dealerships with best-in-class digital tools that integrate seamlessly into their workflows," said Ujj Nath, CEO of myKaarma. "Being recognized as a Preferred Partner validates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that improve both dealership operations and customer satisfaction."

About myKaarma

myKaarma is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that transform the after-sales service experience at automotive dealerships. Its integrated platform includes communications, appointment scheduling, payments, video inspections, and analytics tools used by thousands of dealers to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. For more information, visit mykaarma.com.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

SOURCE myKaarma