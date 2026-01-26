myKaarma Launches First-of-Its-Kind AI-Powered Tech Video Grader & Other AI Tools to Boost Video Quality, Increase Appointments and Service Leads, and Drive Repair Revenue

Pilot data shows high-quality technician videos drive up to $90 more per repair order, while new AI communications and scheduling tools save dealerships 25+ hours/month.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myKaarma, a leading provider of end-to-end service lane and payments solutions for automotive dealerships, today announced the launch of Tech Video Grader, an all-new AI tool that standardizes technician video quality and drives repair order growth. Built on myKaarma's Collaborative Workflow AI (cwAI) framework, Tech Video Grader shifts the industry conversation from the number of videos technicians record to how well those videos are executed, positioning video quality as the most meaningful differentiator in service lane performance.

"myKaarma's Video Grader ups our game in a way we didn't know was possible," said Rod Harris, Fixed Operations Manager at Holman Automotive. "The Video Grader ensures every video not only meets our standards, but drives higher approvals, more dollars per RO, and better CSI."

New analysis from pilot dealerships demonstrates a clear impact: repair orders associated with high-scoring technician videos generated an average of $40-$90 more per repair order compared to low-scoring videos. This represents a consistent boost of 12% across ROs for all Manufacturers. Additionally, pilot stores experienced a 10% improvement in overall video quality.

"For years, the industry has pushed technicians to record more videos," said Ujj Nath, CEO of myKaarma. "Our pilot data shows quality is what actually drives approvals, revenue, and trust. Tech Video Grader helps dealers lock in the simple things that make videos credible, like requiring tire and brake measurements to be shown when those items are recommended, and it protects the dealership's brand with an automated profanity check. The result is a consistent, professional video standard that customers understand and service teams can scale."

Products Featured at NADA Show 2026

myKaarma will showcase Tech Video Grader along with new and enhanced AI-powered products that support service lane workflows, delivering measurable efficiency gains:

ServiceConcierge with Service Pre-Diag

ServiceConcierge features an AI-powered voice agent that answers calls 24/7, naturally booking appointments and routing complex inquiries. This tool has driven 11.7% year-over-year growth in booked appointments for pilot dealers, with the AI agent handling 22% of total bookings.

Integrated with Service Pre-Diag, the system interviews customers about vehicle issues before they arrive. This "smart" intake results in 20% more service requested on the appointment and a 30-40 minute reduction in diagnostic time.

"With Pre-Diag, the Tech said he diagnosed a car before it even entered the bay," said David Pickett, Regional Fixed Ops Leader at MileOne Automotive Group. "This is one of the two most impactful tools we've added, alongside video."

Together, ServiceConcierge and Service Pre-Diag help teams save 25+ hours a month by handling over 20% of appointment requests and simplifying the diagnosis process for technicians.

Communications+

myKaarma's flagship Communications product now includes AI-powered smart automation that filters, tags, and prioritizes inbound messages. These improvements have proven to reduce time-wasting status calls hitting the BDC by 50% and decrease average response time to inbound requests. The new "Action Required" categories help service teams focus on the most urgent conversations first by reading and analyzing all inbound communication and categorizing them with contextual labels - if things are missed, a new escalations engine will notify the right person to handle the issue. A single customer-facing number ensures seamless interactions across text, email, and voice.

Attendees can see all three products firsthand at NADA Show 2026 at myKaarma Booth #1753W, where myKaarma will also host presentations throughout the event. To schedule a demo at NADA, visit: https://mykaarma.com/nada-2026-landing-page/ .

For more information, visit mykaarma.com .

About myKaarma

myKaarma is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions that transform the after-sales service experience at automotive dealerships. Its integrated platform includes communications, appointment scheduling, payments, video inspections, and analytics tools used by thousands of dealers to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. For more information, visit mykaarma.com .

