myKlovr Announces Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- myKlovr, a virtual college counseling platform that puts a dedicated counselor into every student's pocket, this week excitedly announced they have formed a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Understanding that students and parents alike are faced with immense uncertainty amid the pandemic, tuition changes, and job losses, myKlovr has announced a strategic partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, known for empowering young people with impact driven programming and opportunities that enable kids and teens to have great futures.

"We can all agree that students should never have to put their college dreams on hold, no matter what is happening in the world. Education is the bedrock of our society, and that starts with student support and engagement, which is something that Boys & Girls Clubs of America understands better than anyone," said Jamie Finch, myKlovr's Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships.

"By providing Club members with access to myKlovr, we can give them extra breathing space while they continue to navigate the uncertainty and unpredictability in the 'new normal,'" said Gustavo Dolfino, CEO of myKlovr, "myKlovr complements our mission and vision of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and we are very excited to see where this partnership will take our organizations."

Boys & Girls Clubs of America works to ensure all members are on track from high school graduation with a plan for their future. By working in tandem with myKlovr, which uses predictive analytics to help each student navigate their journey to success, together, the two nonprofits will learn about the individual strengths and preferences of the student. With this information, students will be able to embark on their future plans with seamlessly.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook or Twitter.

About myKlovr:

Simply and affordably, myKlovr puts a dedicated counselor into every student's pocket. Through the power of predictive analytics, it helps each student navigate their journey to success – learning about student strengths and preferences, offering timely reminders and suggestions, tapping into a wealth of data and resources to help transform a blur of options into a "best-fit" scenario to materially increase their chances of realizing college and career aspirations. www.myklovr.com

Contact: Jamie Finch

myKlovr

703-403-4878

SOURCE myKlovr