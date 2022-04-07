MyKlovr named as FINALIST in the 2022 EdTech Awards - solidifying the employee benefits channel for "college prep solutions"

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyKlovr, the AI-powered college & career counseling platform, was named finalist in the "College Prep Solution" category of the 2022 EdTech Awards. This marks the 3rd year in a row of recognition in this category for myKlovr.

Organized by EdTech Digest, the EdTech Awards are the largest and most competitive awards program recognizing innovation and trendsetters in the K-12, Higher Education, and Workforce Training industries for the last 12 years.

"Over the last year, our team has worked hard to establish College & Career Counseling services as the next 'must-have' benefit for employers looking to boost retention and reduce costs associated with turnover" said Gustavo G. Dolfino, Founder and CEO at myKlovr. "It was a risk for us to expand distribution from the traditional secondary education channel" Dolfino added, "but this top recognition from the established global leader in EdTech innovation truly validates that this was the right direction to get myKlovr into more households quicker".

MyKlovr's claim to fame is its revolutionary technology, essentially a combination of proprietary predictive analytics and artificial intelligence algorithms, which when used in combination, have proven the superior ability of its technology to radically and substantially increase distribution of underlying products to highly receptive audiences, all while remaining agnostic on underlying asset classes.

The Human Resources & Benefits Administration industry topped $66.3B in 2022. Skyrocketing employee turnover rates and rise of a remote workforce have employers and industry professionals scrambling to identify meaningful benefits for a new landscape. Seeing this valuable niche in the market, myKlovr team have been focusing their efforts on providing college & career counseling benefits through brokers, agents, benefits marketplaces, carriers and direct via employers.

SOURCE myKlovr