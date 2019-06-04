MyKlovr Offers Best-In-Class Virtual College Counseling Benefits via Namely's Brokerage Services

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyKlovr , a growing virtual counselor for college-bound students and their parents, has entered into a partnership with Namely , a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, to offer a first-of-its-kind benefit to its 1,300 corporate clients. Starting today, companies that use Namely's brokerage services to manage employee benefits can offer myKlovr's virtual college counseling services as an innovative education planning benefit.

Founded in 2016, myKlovr enables students and parents to leverage artificial intelligence to receive personalized, step-by-step guidance to increase their chances of being admitted into the college that suits them best. The platform offers in-depth support for the whole college-planning process, from school identification and academic readiness to detailed action plans and financial preparation.

"Planning for college is one of the most important life phases for a student and their parents, and it is often one of the most stressful," says Gustavo Dolfino, CEO of myKlovr. "We wanted to work with an innovative partner like Namely to ensure we are bringing our platform to a wider audience who can benefit from the relieved pressure and stress our first-of-its-kind platform offers."

With this partnership, Namely now offers myKlovr as an efficient post-tax voluntary benefit for clients' employees and their families through seamless, convenient payroll deductions.

"We are thrilled to offer myKlovr's suite of products to our valued brokerage services clients as part of our growing portfolio of both traditional and non-traditional benefit options," said Vin DiDonna, benefits director at Namely. "We are always looking for ways to extend the innovative benefits we offer, so we can help our clients differentiate their mid-sized businesses by better serving employees, and we expect this college planning platform to provide immense value."

Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture.

About myKlovr

MyKlovr is a media division of Student Global, LLC, established in New York in 2016. MyKlovr is the first-of-its kind virtual college counseling platform that utilizes predictive data analytics and artificial intelligence to increase every high school student's chances of college admission. For more information, visit www.myklovr.com.

