myLAB Box Expands, Becoming the First and Only At-Home Testing Company to Serve the Entire Family--Human and Furry--with New Pet Intolerance Test

The New At-Home Pet Intolerance Test Provides Owners of Both Cats and Dogs Actionable Insights into Diet and Environmental Sensitivities

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- myLAB Box Inc., a leading provider of convenient, lab-certified at-home health testing solutions, today announced the launch of its At-Home Pet Food and Environmental Intolerance Test Kit, marking a major milestone in the company's history. With this launch, myLAB Box is now the first and only at-home testing company to offer comprehensive testing for the entire family—both human and animal companions.

The introduction of the new at-home pet health test extends myLAB Box's mission of accessible, proactive health management to the over 71% of U.S. households that include animal family members. The new test offers pet owners a simple, non-invasive way to gain insight into potential sensitivities their dogs or cats may have to common foods and environmental factors in order to support their immune regulation, skin and gut barrier integrity, and inflammatory balance.

"myLAB Box was created to empower people to take control of their health from the comfort of their home. Our animal companions are family, and their health deserves the same level of accessibility and care," said Lora Miro, CEO of myLAB Box. "By offering the first at-home testing service to cover the entire household, we are redefining what modern family health and wellness looks like. As pet parents ourselves, we're excited to provide human caregivers the actionable insights their furry friends need to live happier, healthier lives."

The myLAB Box At-Home Pet Food and Environmental Intolerance Test Kit works by analyzing a non-invasive cheek swab sample users can collect easily at home on their own. The sample is then shipped to a certified lab, and results are delivered securely online within days, providing detailed reports on potential intolerances based on genetic predisposition. This information can help pet owners and their veterinarians make informed decisions about diet adjustments and environmental changes.

The myLAB Box At-Home Pet Food and Environmental Intolerance Test Kit is available for purchase starting at $139 on the myLAB Box website.

