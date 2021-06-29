myLAB Box Launches New At-Home Food Sensitivity Test With Offered Nutritional Guidance

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- myLAB Box, the nation's first at-home testing-to-treatment service, today announced the launch of its new Food Sensitivity test. With today's complex diets, and even more complex sensitivities, it can be difficult to know what to eat. This new at-home Food Sensitivity test from myLAB Box offers helpful information about how a customer's body will react to 96 common foods.



What's more, unlike other brands, myLAB Box's test offers five levels of sensitivity. This is two more levels of sensitivity than any other Food Sensitivity test on the market. This deeper analysis allows the myLAB Box test to achieve significantly greater accuracy.



Additionally, a telehealth consultation is available to any customers who receive an "abnormal" test result. This means a customer will never be left alone to guess about their dietary needs.



Using a Food Sensitivity Test Helps Guard Against Digestive Damage



Both men and women suffer from food sensitivity. This is sometimes a delayed reaction to certain foods in their current diet. This type of test looks for a set of elevated antibodies in the blood in order to determine a person's unique reaction. The myLAB Box Food Sensitivity test in particular will help to determine a customer's sensitivity to 96 common foods. To ensure accuracy, each customer's individual samples are tested in duplicate.



"When it comes to dietary health, speaking with a physician is critical," said myLAB Box CEO and Co-Founder Lora Ivanova. "We were shocked to see that there were not any other tests on the market that included this crucial step. With a test like this, it is important that the customer knows all of the available nutritional information, this way their diet can be adjusted accordingly. Otherwise they may eliminate foods with supportive functions and damage their long-term digestive health."



How it Works



myLAB Box's tests are simple:

Order your test online.

Send your sample to the lab via the prepaid return envelope.

Safe and secure results will be available online within days.

As with all myLAB Box tests, this new Food Sensitivity test will come with free 24-hour shipping and telemedicine consultations if purchased directly from the retailer. Consumers who receive a kit from their preferred physician can enjoy seamless support by automatically sharing results with their providers.



To take control of your health from home with myLAB Box's new Food Sensitivity test, visit mylabbox.com.



About myLAB Box



Founded in 2013, myLAB Box pioneered the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases and the longest-running service of its kind. The company's at-home health tests are designed by top US medical experts and are validated by fully specialized CLIA-certified lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Today, the company offers over 50 at-home tests including COVID, sexual health, fertility, nutrition, allergies, hormone health, diabetes, toxicology, STDs and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and women-owned. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com.



