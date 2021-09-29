myLAB Box Offers COVID-19 and Flu Home Testing to Help Students Heading Back to School

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School is back in session, but COVID-19 is still a very real threat. myLAB Box, the nation's first at-home testing-to-treatment service, offers COVID-19 and flu testing solutions to help ease the minds of high school and college students who are starting the new school year. Grades often weigh heavily on the minds of young adults… but their health should not. myLAB Box's at-home tests are available to anyone 14 years of age and older.



COVID-19 and Flu Testing



"myLAB Box was the first company in the nation to offer a COVID + Flu combination test," said Lora Ivanova, myLAB Box's CEO and co-founder.



In 2021, returning to school amidst reports of rising cases can be daunting for students. Fortunately, as a trusted company that offers home testing-to-treatment options, myLAB Box offers a variety of COVID-19 and Flu testing solutions. For COVID-19, myLAB Box offers an FDA-authorized non-invasive shallow nasal swab test. It can detect an infection in as little as 48 hours.



Says Ivanova: "These tests can help concerned students learn whether their recent symptoms are a sudden cold or are actually COVID-19. When it comes to your health, knowledge is power. We want students armed with all the information they need before heading back to class. With on-demand wellness testing, that power is available with just a few clicks."



Test with Confidence



These tests take five minutes to complete and are shipped in discreet packaging. They can be taken at any time and in any place – even a dorm room.



All myLAB Box tests include free shipping and telemedicine consultations. Consumers who receive a kit from their preferred physician can enjoy seamless support by automatically sharing results with their providers.



To take control of your health before heading back to school, visit mylabbox.com.



About myLAB Box

Founded in 2013, myLAB Box pioneered the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases and the longest-running service of its kind. The company's at-home health tests are designed by top US medical experts and are validated by fully specialized CLIA-certified lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Today, the company offers over 50 at-home tests including COVID, sexual health, fertility, nutrition, allergies, hormone health, diabetes, toxicology, STDs and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and women-owned. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com.



