myLAB Box Offers Self-Testing to Help People Regain Their Everyday Lives

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the pandemic, many people made resolutions aiming to improve their mental and physical health. myLAB Box, the nation's first at-home testing-to-treatment service, has a wide variety of health and wellness solutions to help people get back to normal life.

myLAB Box's at-home tests aid in this mission, by helping people to monitor their progress and stick to their wellness goals. Tests are available to anyone over 14 years of age that screen for food sensitivities, sexually transmitted infections, and more.



Food Sensitivity and Weight Loss Testing



Studies show a link between stress and food sensitivities. myLAB Box offers a Food Sensitivity Test that searches for elevated antibodies in the blood, and screens for 96 individual food sensitivities that are related to symptoms like fatigue, migraines and bloating.



In addition, myLAB Box offers an at home Weight Loss Test, which shows changes in levels of:

Estradiol,

Progesterone,

DHEA,

Cortisol,

Thyroid-stimulating Hormone,

HbA1c,

High Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein,

and Vitamin D.

"Many of us have been struggling with less-than-ideal diets during the pandemic," said Lora Ivanova, myLAB Box's CEO and Co-Founder. "Understanding what to eat – and why – is key to building or rebuilding a strong immune system."



Sexually Transmitted Infections and Diseases



According to the CDC, "there are about 20 million new cases of STDs each year in the United States. Roughly half of these infections affect people between the ages of 15 and 24."



Sexually active and health-conscious adults can use myLAB Box's eight-panel Uber Box to screen for the most common sexually transmitted infections:

HIV (I & II),

Hepatitis C,

Herpes Simplex Type II,

Syphilis,

Chlamydia,

Gonorrhea,

and Trichomoniasis.

College students can even have the test delivered to their dorm rooms. Visit mylabbox.com to learn more.



About myLAB Box



Founded in 2013, myLAB Box pioneered the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases and the longest-running service of its kind. The company's at-home health tests are designed by top US medical experts and are validated by fully specialized CLIA-certified lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Today, the company offers over 50 at-home tests including COVID, sexual health, fertility, nutrition, allergies, hormone health, diabetes, toxicology, STDs and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and women-owned. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com



