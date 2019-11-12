Mylan and Pfizer Announce Viatris as the New Company Name in the Planned Mylan-Upjohn Combination

HERTFORDSHIRE, England, PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the name of the new company to be formed by the planned combination of Mylan and Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, will be Viatris (pronounced 'viǝ-trīs).

Deriving its name from Latin, Viatris embodies the new company's goal of providing a path—"VIA"—to three—"TRIS"—core goals: expanding access to medicines, leading by innovating to meet patient needs, and being a trusted partner for the healthcare community worldwide.

"We wanted a name that would differentiate our new company and clearly explain how we will be a champion for global health," said Robert J. Coury, who will serve as Executive Chairman of the new company, as previously announced. "We are creating a company unlike any other – a company focused on building a more hopeful and sustainable healthcare journey, empowering patients to live healthier at every stage of life."

"The name Viatris communicates the strength of our companies' combined heritage and our shared goal to provide the highest-quality medicines to the most patients possible," said Michael Goettler, Group President, Upjohn, who will serve as Chief Executive Officer of Viatris, as previously announced. "We have an opportunity to deliver better health, better care and better value for patients and partners around the world."

Formed through a combination of two highly complementary businesses, Viatris will unite Upjohn's strong leadership position in China and emerging markets with Mylan's significant presence in the U.S. and Europe, allowing the new company to have a meaningfully expanded geographic reach for Viatris' broad product portfolio and future pipeline.

It is expected that in the coming months, shareholders of Mylan will vote on the proposed combination of Mylan and Upjohn. More information regarding Viatris, including the company's full executive management team, board of directors, stock symbol, and logo will be available at a later date.

Customers and patients will continue to be served by the Mylan and Upjohn brands for the near future. The new name will be effective upon closing of the combination, which is expected to occur in mid-2020. The two companies will continue to operate as independent, separate organizations until close.

For more information visit championforglobalhealth.com.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

About Upjohn

With over 130 years of experience in improving patient lives, Pfizer Upjohn seeks to leverage our portfolio, global experience and expertise to become the trusted partner of choice for all stakeholders committed to improving patient health. We focus on relieving the burden of non-communicable diseases with trusted, quality medicines for every patient, everywhere, with the goal of treating 225 million new patients by 2025. Upjohn brings together 20 of the industry's most trusted brands — products such as Lipitor®, Norvasc®, Lyrica® and Viagra® — with world-class medical, manufacturing and commercial expertise in more than 120 countries. Upjohn's network of approximately 11,500 colleagues works together to be fast, focused and flexible to ensure that patients around the world access the healthcare they need.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about the proposed combination of Upjohn Inc. ("Newco") and Mylan N.V. ("Mylan"), which will immediately follow the proposed separation of the Upjohn business (the "Upjohn Business") from Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") (the "proposed transaction"), the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company and products and any other statements regarding Pfizer's, Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's future operations, financial or operating results, capital allocation, dividend policy, debt ratio, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competitions, and other expectations and targets for future periods. Forward-looking statements may often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "could", "should", "would", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "pipeline", "intend", "continue", "target", "seek" and variations of these words or comparable words. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; changes in relevant tax and other laws; the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction, including receipt of approval of Mylan's shareholders, not being satisfied or waived on the anticipated timeframe or at all; the regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction not being obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule or at all; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and related standards or on an adjusted basis; the integration of Mylan and Newco being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's and the combined company's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the possibility that the combined company may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully integrate Mylan and Newco; customer loss and business disruption being greater than expected following the proposed transaction; the retention of key employees being more difficult following the proposed transaction; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to where Mylan, the Upjohn Business or the combined company uses its business judgment and decides to manufacture, market and/or sell products, directly or through third parties, notwithstanding the fact that allegations of patent infringement(s) have not been finally resolved by the courts (i.e., an "at-risk launch"); success of clinical trials and Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's ability to execute on new product opportunities; any changes in or difficulties with Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's manufacturing facilities, including with respect to remediation and restructuring activities, supply chain or inventory or the ability to meet anticipated demand; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, including government investigations, and the impact of any such proceedings on Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's consolidated financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows; Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's and the combined company's ability to protect their respective intellectual property and preserve their respective intellectual property rights; the effect of any changes in customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in third-party relationships; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the Upjohn Business or the business of Mylan or the combined company; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for our, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's products; and uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in each of Pfizer's and Mylan's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks, as well as other risks associated with Mylan, the Upjohn Business, the combined company and the proposed transaction are also more fully discussed in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 which includes a proxy statement/prospectus (the "Form S-4"), and Form 10 which includes an information statement (the "Form 10"), each of which has been filed by Newco with the SEC on October 25, 2019 and has not yet been declared effective. You can access Pfizer's, Mylan's and Newco's filings with the SEC through the SEC website at www.sec.gov or through Pfizer's or Mylan's website, as applicable, and Pfizer and Mylan strongly encourage you to do so. Except as required by applicable law, Pfizer, Mylan and Newco undertake no obligation to update any statements herein for revisions or changes after the communications on this website are made.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In connection with the proposed transaction, Newco and Mylan have filed certain materials with the SEC, including, among other materials, the Form S-4 and Form 10 filed by Newco. The registration statements have not yet become effective. After the Form S-4 is effective, a definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to the Mylan shareholders seeking approval of the proposed transaction, and after the Form 10 is effective, a definitive information statement will be made available to the Pfizer stockholders relating to the proposed transaction. Newco and Mylan intend to file additional relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction, including a proxy statement of Mylan in definitive form. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT MYLAN, NEWCO AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The documents relating to the proposed transaction (when they are available) can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These documents (when they are available) can also be obtained free of charge from Mylan, upon written request to Mylan, at (724) 514-1813 or investor.relations@mylan.com or from Pfizer on Pfizer's internet website at https://investors.Pfizer.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx or by contacting Pfizer's Investor Relations Department at (212) 733-2323, as applicable.

Participants in the Solicitation

This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any investor or security holder. However, Pfizer, Mylan, Newco and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Pfizer may be found in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2019 and its definitive proxy statement and additional proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on March 14, 2019 and on April 2, 2019, respectively, and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2019. Information about the directors and executive officers of Mylan may be found in its amended Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 30, 2019, and its definitive proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on May 24, 2019. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants can also be found in the Form S-4 and will also be included in the definitive proxy statement of Mylan in connection with the proposed transaction when it becomes available. These documents (when they are available) can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

SOURCE Mylan N.V.

Related Links

http://www.mylan.com

