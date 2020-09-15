Mylan and Pfizer Receive European Commission Approval for Proposed Combination of Mylan and Upjohn

HERTFORDSHIRE, England, PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the companies have received final approval from the European Commission (EC) for the proposed combination of Mylan and Pfizer Inc.'s Upjohn business. As previously disclosed, the EC issued a conditional approval in April 2020 that was subject to the divestiture of certain of Mylan's products in Europe. The EC has approved the proposed divestiture buyers and Mylan has entered into agreements with those buyers on terms that the EC has accepted, which are substantially in line with Mylan's previously stated expectations. Additionally, the companies received approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the New Zealand Commerce Commission related to the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business.

Future Viatris Executive Chairman and current Mylan Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury said, "With these approvals, we are now nearing the completion of the proposed combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business. We now have all required clearances in place pending only approval in the U.S., and remain on track to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. We are very excited to launch this new kind of healthcare company that is positioned to meet patients' evolving need for medicine at every stage of life."

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which approximately 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

About Upjohn

With over 130 years of experience in improving patient lives, Pfizer Upjohn seeks to leverage our portfolio, global experience and expertise to become the trusted partner of choice for all stakeholders committed to improving patient health. We focus on relieving the burden of non-communicable diseases with trusted, quality medicines for every patient, everywhere, with the goal of treating 225 million new patients by 2025. Upjohn brings together 20 of the industry's most trusted brands — products such as Lipitor®, Norvasc®, Lyrica® and Viagra® — with world-class medical, manufacturing and commercial expertise in more than 120 countries. Upjohn's network of approximately 11,500 colleagues works together to be fast, focused and flexible to ensure that patients around the world access the healthcare they need.

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients' lives®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements about the proposed combination of Upjohn Inc. ("Newco") and Mylan N.V. ("Mylan"), which will immediately follow the proposed separation of the Upjohn business (the "Upjohn Business") from Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer") (the "proposed transaction"), the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, the benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company and products and any other statements regarding Pfizer's, Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's future operations, financial or operating results, capital allocation, dividend policy, debt ratio, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, anticipated growth, market opportunities, strategies, competitions, and other expectations and targets for future periods. Forward-looking statements may often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "could", "should", "would", "project", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "potential", "pipeline", "intend", "continue", "target", "seek" and variations of these words or comparable words. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and governments around the world; the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; changes in relevant tax and other laws; the parties' ability to consummate the proposed transaction; the conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction not being satisfied or waived on the anticipated timeframe or at all; the regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction not being obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule or at all; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and related standards or on an adjusted basis; the integration of Mylan and the Upjohn Business being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's and the combined company's failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the possibility that the combined company may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all or to successfully integrate Mylan and the Upjohn Business; customer loss and business disruption being greater than expected following the proposed transaction; the retention of key employees being more difficult following the proposed transaction; Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to obtain financing; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to where Mylan, the Upjohn Business or the combined company uses its business judgment and decides to manufacture, market and/or sell products, directly or through third parties, notwithstanding the fact that allegations of patent infringement(s) have not been finally resolved by the courts (i.e., an "at-risk launch"); success of clinical trials and Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's ability to execute on new product opportunities; any changes in or difficulties with Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's manufacturing facilities, including with respect to remediation and restructuring activities, supply chain or inventory or the ability to meet anticipated demand; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, including government investigations, and the impact of any such proceedings on Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's consolidated financial condition, results of operations and/or cash flows; Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's and the combined company's ability to protect their respective intellectual property and preserve their respective intellectual property rights; the effect of any changes in customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in third-party relationships; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of the Upjohn Business or the business of Mylan or the combined company; the impact of outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for Mylan's, the Upjohn Business's or the combined company's products; and uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in each of Pfizer's, Newco's and Mylan's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks, as well as other risks associated with Mylan, the Upjohn Business, the combined company and the proposed transaction are also more fully discussed in the Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus (as amended, the "Form S-4"), which was filed by Newco with the SEC on October 25, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on February 13, 2020, the Registration Statement on Form 10, which includes an information statement (the "Form 10"), which was filed by Newco with the SEC on June 12, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2020, a final information statement furnished with the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Newco with the SEC on August 6, 2020 (the "Final Information Statement"), a definitive proxy statement, which was filed by Mylan with the SEC on February 13, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement"), and a prospectus, which was filed by Newco with the SEC on February 13, 2020 (the "Prospectus"). You can access Pfizer's, Mylan's and Newco's filings with the SEC through the SEC website at www.sec.gov or through Pfizer's or Mylan's website, as applicable, and Pfizer and Mylan strongly encourage you to do so. Except as required by applicable law, Pfizer, Mylan and Newco undertake no obligation to update any statements herein for revisions or changes after this communication is made.

