Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S.

"As the largest supplier of antiretrovirals by volume in the world, Mylan has a longstanding commitment to expanding affordable access to treatments for people living with HIV," said Mylan CEO Heather Bresch. "As we continue to grow our U.S. portfolio of ARV products, now including Symfi Lo™, Symfi™, and Cimduo™, we are providing access to patients and empowering them to choose the lower-cost ARV treatment option that is right for them."

The introduction of Symfi™ comes after the FDA's recent approval of two Mylan ARVs: Cimduo™ (lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) 300 mg/300 mg tablets, a once-daily combination of two nucleo(t)side reverse transcriptase inhibitors, which is indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg.; and Symfi Lo™ (efavirenz, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) 400 mg/300 mg/300 mg tablets, also approved for patients with HIV-1 in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 35 kg.

Following FDA approval, Mylan launched Symfi Lo™ earlier in March. It expects Cimduo™ and Symfi™ to launch in the second quarter of 2018.

Symfi™ and Symfi Lo™ feature the same triple combination of molecules; however, Symfi Lo™ features a reduced dose of efavirenz while Symfi™ uses a dosing similar to other efavirenz products already on the market. The combination represented by Symfi™ (efavirenz, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) 600 mg/300 mg/300 mg tablets is the most widely-taken ARV regimen outside of the U.S., with more than 7 million users worldwide in 20161.

In 2017, HIV was the category with highest pharmacy spend for Medicaid, the third highest for health exchange plans and the fifth highest for commercial plans.2 According to IQVIA, total spending on HIV drugs has more than tripled since 2007, outpacing the approximate 60% growth in overall drug spending.

To help reduce the high cost of HIV treatment in the U.S, the list price of these Mylan ARVs will be discounted significantly from the wholesale acquisition cost of similar medicines on the market.

"Mylan has been on the forefront of bringing innovative delivery and dosage forms of ARVs to millions of patients in the developing world," said Mylan President Rajiv Malik. "We've already extended our reach to people in the U.S. living with HIV with the introduction of Symfi Lo™ and Cimduo™. Adding Symfi™ to our portfolio further strengthens our commitment to investing in developing and manufacturing these important products."

Lactic acidosis and hepatomegaly with steatosis, including fatal cases, have been reported with the use of nucleoside analogues including lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. Severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in patients who are co-infected with hepatitis B virus and HIV who have discontinued lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate.

Mylan's Commitment to the HIV/AIDS Patient Community

Mylan is the world's largest supplier by volume of HIV/AIDS therapies. More than 40% of the 20 million patients on treatment worldwide depend on a Mylan product every day. For more than a decade, Mylan has been a leader in providing access to quality, dependable and affordable ARVs in 100 countries around the world. This includes introducing in 2009 the first generic one-tablet-once-a-day combination for developing countries – only three years after the originator product launched in the U.S. Since that time, Mylan has been the first to market with nearly half of the new products tentatively approved by the FDA under PEPFAR. Mylan was also the first generic drug maker to develop for low- and middle-income countries a heat-stable version of a drug critical for second-line regimens, and is the leading worldwide supplier of pediatric ARVs, including taste-masked and dispersible formulations. Mylan has long been a supporter of the patient community through the sponsorship of free community HIV/AIDS testing and clinical research. Learn more about Mylan's work with infectious disease here. Watch this video to learn more about Mylan's commitment to people living with HIV/AIDS.

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.mylan.com.

