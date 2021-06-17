MyLand Announces Appointment of Dr. Pradeep Monga to the Board of Directors, Strengthens Commitment to Global Land and Environmental Agenda

PHOENIX, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyLand Company LLC ("MyLand") announced today the appointment of Dr. Pradeep Monga, former Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to the Board of Directors. This appointment elevates the company as a global leader in soil health and regenerative agriculture and positions them at the forefront of the conversation around the impact of investing in land and soil health on decarbonization, climate resilience, water efficiency, food security, nature-based health solutions, eco-restoration and the economic security of farmers and local communities around the world.

"As we position MyLand as the leader in soil health, connecting with global leaders such as Dr. Monga is instrumental to ensure that steps we are taking locally will have a direct impact globally," said Robert Thompson, Co-Founder and Chairman at MyLand. "Our entire focus is laying the foundation through healthy soil, so farmers can provide healthier food to ensure the health of all of us and our planet."

At UNCCD, Dr. Monga focused on global efforts to reverse and prevent desertification and land degradation and to mitigate the effects of drought in affected countries in order to support poverty reduction and environmental sustainability. Previously, Dr. Monga served as Director of Energy and Climate Change at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and as Sustainable Development Advisor and Assistant Resident Representative (Energy and Environment) at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), India.

Dr. Monga has also worked on specific assignments with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Bank and other international organizations including World Resources Institute (WRI) and The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI). A Hubert H. Humphrey Fellow, Dr. Monga holds a certificate in the Executive Leadership Programme from Harvard Business School.

"My passion lies in making a difference in the lives of people through the implementation of innovative ideas and nature-based solutions in the field of landscape restoration, regenerative agriculture, clean energy and sustainable investments. I strongly believe in MyLand's mission whereby focusing on soil health, we will be able to demonstrate how a nature-based solution is scalable and can help tackle climate change on a global level," said Dr. Monga. "Implementation of the MyLand System will also have a direct and meaningful impact in terms of enhanced food security, sustainable value chains and the economic improvement of farmers and the local communities around the globe."

