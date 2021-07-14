MyLand Surpasses One Million Acres With Farmers to Employ Regenerative Agriculture Solutions

PHOENIX, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyLand Company LLC ("MyLand") today announced it has secured over one million acres of farmland for its regenerative services, through letters of intent globally. The company is partnering with many influential organic and conventional farmers, in key growing regions, to implement MyLand's scalable regenerative agriculture solutions under their "Soil-as-a-Service" model. The participating growers represent many regions and crop types and include International Farming Corporation, OLAM Edible Nuts, Oregon Potato Company, Lone Star Family Farms, and Martori Farms, among others.

"With the urgent need to reshape agriculture, MyLand is excited to partner with so many key farmers to ensure the success of their land for generations to come; and it starts with servicing the soil," said Peter Williams, Chief Executive Officer at MyLand. "Farmers feed the world, and the ones we are working with supply some of the world's leading brands, such as Costco, General Mills, and Flav-R-Pac so their participation is integral to our mission - that heathy soil leads to healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet."

Regenerative agriculture practices are a holistic approach designed to restore degraded soils. MyLand's partnerships with these key farmers will kick start the regenerative process. MyLand works to improve the biological, chemical, and physical properties of soil resulting in significant returns for farmers in terms of reduced inputs cost, higher yields and revenue, as well as increased land value. In addition, the increase in soil organic matter resulting from the implementation of the MyLand service plays an important role in climate change mitigation by storing carbon (carbon capture), decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, and improving water retention.

"The environmental benefits of one MyLand System are significant - increased carbon capture, substantial water savings, and potentially far less nitrous oxide off gassing into the atmosphere," said Dane Hague, Co-Founder and President at MyLand. "It's simply not enough to be sustainable - we need to regenerate what's been lost. With one million acres of farmland under letter of intent we now have a line of sight on capturing one megaton of carbon annually, in addition to saving over seven billion gallons of water per year."

MyLand has created a Platinum Partners service program to ensure grower's success and build upon the tremendous results that have been proven in the field. "We've been working with MyLand over three years now and according to independent data our soil's organic matter has increased from less than 1% to well over 3%. This is unheard of in this region of Arizona," said Marvin John, fourth generation grower at John Family Farms, a 1,000-acre alfalfa farm in Buckeye, AZ. "Because of the strength of our soil, we have essentially eliminated using chemical soil amendments, and our yields have improved by better than 30%. We're even finding earthworms broadly throughout our ranch."

