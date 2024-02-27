myLaurel Positioned to Save U.S. Hospitals Billions by Maximizing Hospital Efficiency and Enhancing Patient Outcomes

New service offering Acute Care At Home™ set to revolutionize care at home for patients with high-complexity medical conditions

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myLaurel , renowned for its leadership in home-based acute care for high-complexity and frail patients, is set to unveil its latest offering for hospitals and health systems, Acute Care at Home™. This post-discharge initiative focuses on facilitating the transition of care services to patients' homes directly from the emergency department before hospital admissions, as well as reducing the length of stay following inpatient procedures, all with the goal of reducing acute care utilization.

This addition marks the company's third service offering, complementing the established Rapid Advanced Care™ and Recovery at Home™ services for payers and health plans. These services aim to decrease hospital readmissions by up to 31%, minimize acute care utilization, prevent emergency department visits, shorten length of stay, and effectively manage chronic conditions among the elderly in the convenience of their own residences.

The financial pressure on hospitals due to acute care utilization for previously treated conditions costs the U.S. healthcare system billions of dollars each year. Juan Vallarino, CEO of myLaurel, noted, "A comprehensive strategy fosters significant improvements in care quality, resulting in reduced readmission rates, increased patient satisfaction, and enhanced operational efficiency throughout hospital departments. Enabling early discharge and providing comprehensive post-hospitalization care to prevent readmissions can optimize bed utilization and labor productivity, leading to substantial cost savings and other tangible benefits."

Supported by a virtual physician who oversees an in-home care team during comprehensive on-site visits, myLaurel's Acute Care at Home service ensures continuous monitoring and support for up to 30 days post-discharge. Furthermore, myLaurel's clinical staff maintains open communication channels with the patient's care team to coordinate treatment plans and minimize care gaps.

"Given the significant number of patients aged 65 and older with multiple chronic conditions, the demand for proactive and individualized care solutions is glaringly apparent. Acute Care at Home is dedicated to mitigating acute episodes by providing thorough and personalized care directly in patients' homes, leading to enhanced outcomes and a better quality of life for those under our care," stated Dr. Marcy Carty, President and Chief Medical Officer of myLaurel. "As clinicians, our patients are our utmost priority, and practical and timely solutions must be available to manage even the most complex cases."

myLaurel presently extends its care model to serve over 50,000 covered lives in the Louisiana and New York/New Jersey tri-state regions through partnerships with one leading healthcare system in Southeast Louisiana, People's Health–a UnitedHealthcare company, Centerlight Healthcare, and CareNu. Expansion into the eastern and southern coasts is on the horizon for this year.

About myLaurel

Headquartered in New York, NY, myLaurel is a pioneering healthcare company dedicated to elevating patient experiences and fostering significant cost efficiencies for hospitals, health systems, ACOs, and payers along the eastern and southern coasts of the U.S. myLaurel partners with payers, health systems and providers through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. myLaurel offers its unique care model to more than 50,000 covered lives. Specializing in tailored home-based care solutions, the company focuses on enhancing health outcomes for patients with frailty and complex conditions. For further details about myLaurel, please visit www.mylaurelhealth.com.

