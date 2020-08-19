Myle Offers Medical Transportation in the Entire State of Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strong presence in over 15 states nationwide, Myle offers wheelchair, ambulatory, and medical air transportation as well as medical supply delivery. Besides that, Myle works together with companies catering to COVID-19 programs and provides personalized solutions for them. With an exceptional focus on safety, Myle drivers use sterilized cars that are cleaned daily to keep its clients safe in these critical times.

Satisfying the Increasing Needs

PPE equipped, disinfected vehicles and drivers operating wheelchair accessible vehicles in the entire state of Florida

The introduction of new vehicles provides a quick and accessible service to residents who need medical transportation between their homes and health centers or clinics. The pandemic generated a massive need for reliable car transportation to get to appointments, essential doctor visits, and daily treatments. The company provided professional and safe transportation during the riskiest times of COVID-19, and Myle drivers are dedicated to continuing this attitude to help residents and medical workers by improving the experiences of patients and transporting them in its wheelchair accessible vans and medical sedans. Besides the intense demand caused by the pandemic, the need for reliable, flexible, and well-priced wheelchair accessible transportation is constantly increasing. Therefore, now Myle is offering medical transportation that covers every location of Florida state to help people access medical facilities without having to worry about the commute. The company provides wheelchair transportation and ambulatory medical transportation for passengers with disabilities and foldable wheelchairs.

Choosing Myle as the Next Generation of Patient Transportation

Myle offers a smooth experience to its customers and provides on-demand or pre-arranged wheelchair and ambulatory sedan transportation. Furthermore, the company puts a great emphasis on innovative approaches both on web and mobile platforms that are easily accessible to its partners and customers. It not only provides visibility of its driver's location and contact information to a patient but also delivers full transparency of Myle's entire service, so the patients will have a pleasant and smooth experience when using Myle's medical or wheelchair accessible transportation.

Myle's services can dramatically decrease patient no-shows for medical organizations. Its professional team of drivers is thoroughly checked and trained, so by working with them, the patients' positive experience is guaranteed. Being present in the whole state of Florida, now the company is providing an outstanding and round-the-clock service, whether it is on-demand or a pre-scheduled ride.

Please visit Myle Care website or call (888) 253-2552 to inquire about transportation services in your region

NEMT in the entire state of Florida

PPE equipped, disinfected vehicles and drivers operating wheelchair accessible vehicles in the entire state of Florida

