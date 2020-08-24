Myle Specialized Wheelchair Van and Sedan Fleet for Transporting COVID-19 Positive Patients

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- March 2020: the COVID-19 pandemic creates serious challenges for patient transport.

The worldwide spread of COVID-19 had an immediate and devastating effect on the people & their ability to reach essential medical treatments. Emergency transport was needed for victims of the pandemic, and many people requiring vital regular treatments found that their usual non-emergency medical transportation companies were unable to provide that service. This has continued throughout 2020, leaving many without essential transport.

Myle's fleet has been dispatched to over 18 states to provide essential support for COVID-19 positive patients in need.

Without the essential lifeline our transport provides, many more lives could have been in danger simply through the lack of routine care and medical assistance. That's not something anyone here at Myle Care was able to abide by, so Myle jumped into action to do what was necessary.

Right from the start, the company has proven itself by delivering medical supplies and equipment in New York with the ExtraMyle program at no cost to those it benefits.

The company quickly extended the services to dedicate a portion of our wheelchair van and sedan fleets to be specially adapted to transport patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and urgently needed to attend hospital appointments. Patients such as those who needed life-saving procedures such as dialysis or regular essential therapies.

Myle Care wheelchair van and sedan fleet vehicles are adapted to comply with all the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Every vehicle is regularly washed, and the interior cabins are thoroughly sterilized after every trip. Myle drivers are fully COVID trained and equipped with essential PPE (personal protection equipment), such as face masks, gloves, sanitizers, and disposable suits.

The company also uses EPA approved disinfectant sprays and wipes to clean all surfaces, handles and windows in between passengers.

Myle Care can offer this service to an expanding number of states throughout the USA

Myle is currently able to support patients in over 18 states, and we encourage potential clients to contact Myle from other areas as the company is looking to expand and go wherever the services are needed.

Over 127,500 passengers have used its service, Myle completed over 647,876 ambulatory rides, and 29,102 wheelchair rides.

Myle Care delivers excellence in both Transportation and Technology

As a division of Myle, a vibrant transportation and technology company, Myle Care is reshaping the future of patient transportation to offer clients easy ways to arrange their medical transport and catering to all their needs.

Online portal makes booking easy for organizations, cutting down on missed appointments, and time spent on phone calls.

Myle's extensive fleet background management ensures fast response to on-demand and pre-arranged transport requirements, and cater to clients' different needs.

If you need to partner with a company that can reliably meet your needs even in the time of a pandemic, click here or call (888) 253-2552.

