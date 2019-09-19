MyLife and The Credit Pros Announce Partnership to Help Consumers Monitor Both Their Credit and Reputation Scores

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MyLife.com Inc., the leading Reputation Score™ provider, enhancing safety, credibility and trust for marketplaces, announces a partnership with top-rated credit repair company, The Credit Pros.

MyLife's Reputation Score™ is a user rating system engineered specifically to enhance trust by providing transparency around a user's background. With the announcement of this partnership, MyLife Reputation Scores™ will now be available to all members of The Credit Pros. Member profiles will feature their MyLife Reputation Score, accompanied with information on how their score has changed in prior months. A link to that member's MyLife Reputation Profile will also be included.

"We're extremely excited to be partnering with The Credit Pros. They're such a likeminded company in that they also allow members to see information about them that is publicly available and can affect their life, and provides them with tools to manage that information," said Jeffrey Tinsley, the CEO of MyLife. "Above all else, our goal is to help keep consumers not only safe, but informed. We're excited to see how many more people this partnership will help."

This partnership will give users the ability to easily view and access both their credit and reputation scores in the same place, at the same time. This integration of MyLife and Credit Pros will conveniently allow consumers to make informed decisions in regards to both scores, and in doing so improve their lives personally and professionally.

MyLife's Reputation Score™ adds an important layer of trust to marketplace rating and review systems by providing consumers with an accurate and complete score based on an individual's user's verified background history.

"In the Internet Age, your online reputation has become just as important as your credit report," said Damon DeCrescenzo, CEO of The Credit Pros. "We're thrilled to be working with MyLife, as this partnership will give our members an extremely in-depth look into their current public perception, from both from a credit and reputational point of view, as well as the opportunity to fix both."

MyLife and The Credit Pros will be debuting and demoing the integration of their platforms live at FinovateFall on 9/23 at 1:40 PM.

About MyLife.com, Inc.

MyLife is the leading reputation platform, allowing people to control their personal information to improve their lives and make informed decisions about others. The company provides public background data on more than 325 million verified identities within the United States. Both individuals and businesses use their data to create trust both off and online. In business since 2002, MyLife has amassed 42 million registered users, added nearly 4 million new members in 2018, and its background data has appeared in more than 2 billion searches online.

About The Credit Pros

For over 10 years, The Credit Pros (https://thecreditpros.com) has been a leader in personal credit improvement services. The Credit Pros builds proprietary technology to deliver a personalized credit and finance improvement strategies that assist clients in the removal of erroneous, inaccurate, and unverifiable information from their credit history. Their platform also educates its clients on how to avoid such mistakes in the future.

